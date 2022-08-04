How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Aug 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts after striking out against the Chicago White Sox during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium against Nick Pivetta, who is projected to start for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Red Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Thursday, August 4, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

NESN (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Red Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Red Sox rank sixth in the majors with a .252 batting average.

The Red Sox rank 12th in runs scored with 474, 4.5 per game.

The Red Sox rank 16th in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.

The Royals' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

The Royals have scored 399 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers paces the Red Sox with 23 home runs and has accumulated a team-high batting average of .322.

Among all hitters in baseball, Devers' home runs place him 14th, and his RBI tally puts him 28th.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .312 with 28 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks.

Of all major league hitters, Bogaerts is 137th in home runs and 71st in RBI.

Alex Verdugo is hitting .264 with 22 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

J.D. Martinez is hitting .284 with 32 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Royals Impact Players

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs with 15, runs batted in with 52 and his batting average of .255 is also best on his team.

Witt Jr.'s home run total places him 45th in MLB, and he ranks 46th in RBI.

Hunter Dozier has collected 81 hits this season and has an OBP of .314. He's slugging .424 on the year.

Dozier ranks 109th in homers and 148th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Nicky Lopez has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .296 this season.

Perez has collected 52 hits this season and has an OBP of .249. He's slugging .445 on the year.

Red Sox and Royals Schedules

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Brewers L 9-4 Home 7/31/2022 Brewers W 7-2 Home 8/1/2022 Astros W 3-2 Away 8/2/2022 Astros W 2-1 Away 8/3/2022 Astros L 6-1 Away 8/4/2022 Royals - Away 8/5/2022 Royals - Away 8/6/2022 Royals - Away 8/7/2022 Royals - Away 8/9/2022 Braves - Home 8/10/2022 Braves - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Yankees L 8-2 Away 7/31/2022 Yankees W 8-6 Away 8/1/2022 White Sox W 2-1 Away 8/2/2022 White Sox L 9-2 Away 8/3/2022 White Sox L 4-1 Away 8/4/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/5/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/6/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/7/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/9/2022 White Sox - Home 8/9/2022 White Sox - Home

