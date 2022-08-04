Aug 3, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after giving up a hit to Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (10) (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Rengifo and the Los Angeles Angels will see Paul Blackburn on the hill for the Oakland Athletics in the final game of a three-game series, Thursday at 4:07 PM ET.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Angels' .229 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

The Angels score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (402 total, 3.9 per game).

The Angels are 26th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 359 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .275.

Angels Impact Players

Shohei Ohtani has put up a team-leading 62 runs batted in.

Of all hitters in MLB, Ohtani's home runs place him 15th, and his RBI tally places him 19th.

Taylor Ward has a club-leading .273 batting average.

Ward ranks 69th in homers and 148th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Jared Walsh has 18 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .231.

Rengifo has 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .278.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in runs batted in with 45 while batting .245, which is also best on the team.

Murphy's home run total places him 69th in the majors, and he ranks 78th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus has 79 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Andrus ranks 176th in homers and 194th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Seth Brown's 15 home runs lead all Oakland hitters, and he's slugging .446.

Ramon Laureano has collected 61 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .401 on the year.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/29/2022 Rangers L 7-2 Home 7/30/2022 Rangers W 9-7 Home 7/31/2022 Rangers L 5-2 Home 8/2/2022 Athletics W 3-1 Home 8/3/2022 Athletics L 3-1 Home 8/4/2022 Athletics - Home 8/5/2022 Mariners - Away 8/6/2022 Mariners - Away 8/6/2022 Mariners - Away 8/7/2022 Mariners - Away 8/8/2022 Athletics - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/29/2022 White Sox W 7-3 Away 7/30/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 7/31/2022 White Sox L 4-1 Away 8/2/2022 Angels L 3-1 Away 8/3/2022 Angels W 3-1 Away 8/4/2022 Angels - Away 8/6/2022 Giants - Home 8/7/2022 Giants - Home 8/8/2022 Angels - Home 8/9/2022 Angels - Home 8/10/2022 Angels - Home

