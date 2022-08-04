Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 3, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after giving up a hit to Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (10) (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Rengifo and the Los Angeles Angels will see Paul Blackburn on the hill for the Oakland Athletics in the final game of a three-game series, Thursday at 4:07 PM ET.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Angels' .229 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Angels score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (402 total, 3.9 per game).
  • The Angels are 26th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 359 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .275.

Angels Impact Players

  • Shohei Ohtani has put up a team-leading 62 runs batted in.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Ohtani's home runs place him 15th, and his RBI tally places him 19th.
  • Taylor Ward has a club-leading .273 batting average.
  • Ward ranks 69th in homers and 148th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Jared Walsh has 18 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .231.
  • Rengifo has 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .278.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in runs batted in with 45 while batting .245, which is also best on the team.
  • Murphy's home run total places him 69th in the majors, and he ranks 78th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus has 79 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.
  • Andrus ranks 176th in homers and 194th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Seth Brown's 15 home runs lead all Oakland hitters, and he's slugging .446.
  • Ramon Laureano has collected 61 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .401 on the year.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Rangers

L 7-2

Home

7/30/2022

Rangers

W 9-7

Home

7/31/2022

Rangers

L 5-2

Home

8/2/2022

Athletics

W 3-1

Home

8/3/2022

Athletics

L 3-1

Home

8/4/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/5/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/7/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/8/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

White Sox

W 7-3

Away

7/30/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

7/31/2022

White Sox

L 4-1

Away

8/2/2022

Angels

L 3-1

Away

8/3/2022

Angels

W 3-1

Away

8/4/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/6/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/7/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/8/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/9/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/10/2022

Angels

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

