How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wilmer Flores will lead the San Francisco Giants into a matchup with Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at 3:45 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Oracle Park.
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Dodgers are third in MLB with a .259 batting average.
- The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring 5.3 runs per game (546 total runs).
- The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .336 on-base percentage.
- The Giants have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- The Giants have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 478.
- The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .318.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freeman paces the Dodgers with a .324 batting average.
- Including all hitters in the majors, Freeman's home runs rank him 45th, and his RBI tally places him ninth.
- Trea Turner has made the most of his opportunities as he leads his team with 76 RBI.
- Among all major league batters, Turner ranks 39th in home runs and fifth in RBI.
- Mookie Betts has 24 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Will Smith is batting .262 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores is batting .253 for San Francisco with a team-high 56 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Flores is 41st in home runs and 33rd in RBI.
- Mike Yastrzemski has collected 67 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .388 on the year.
- Overall, Yastrzemski is 137th in home runs and 119th in RBI this season.
- Luis Gonzalez has collected 64 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
- Austin Slater has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .370. He's slugging .411 on the year.
Dodgers and Giants Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Away
7/31/2022
Rockies
W 7-3
Away
8/1/2022
Giants
W 8-2
Away
8/2/2022
Giants
W 9-5
Away
8/3/2022
Giants
W 3-0
Away
8/4/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/5/2022
Padres
-
Home
8/6/2022
Padres
-
Home
8/7/2022
Padres
-
Home
8/9/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/10/2022
Twins
-
Home
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Cubs
W 5-4
Home
7/31/2022
Cubs
W 4-0
Home
8/1/2022
Dodgers
L 8-2
Home
8/2/2022
Dodgers
L 9-5
Home
8/3/2022
Dodgers
L 3-0
Home
8/4/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/6/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/7/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/8/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/9/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
How To Watch
August
4
2022
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)