How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Wilmer Flores will lead the San Francisco Giants into a matchup with Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at 3:45 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Oracle Park.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Dodgers are third in MLB with a .259 batting average.

The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring 5.3 runs per game (546 total runs).

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Giants have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

The Giants have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 478.

The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .318.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman paces the Dodgers with a .324 batting average.

Including all hitters in the majors, Freeman's home runs rank him 45th, and his RBI tally places him ninth.

Trea Turner has made the most of his opportunities as he leads his team with 76 RBI.

Among all major league batters, Turner ranks 39th in home runs and fifth in RBI.

Mookie Betts has 24 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Will Smith is batting .262 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks.

Giants Impact Players

Flores is batting .253 for San Francisco with a team-high 56 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Flores is 41st in home runs and 33rd in RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski has collected 67 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .388 on the year.

Overall, Yastrzemski is 137th in home runs and 119th in RBI this season.

Luis Gonzalez has collected 64 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Austin Slater has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .370. He's slugging .411 on the year.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Away 7/31/2022 Rockies W 7-3 Away 8/1/2022 Giants W 8-2 Away 8/2/2022 Giants W 9-5 Away 8/3/2022 Giants W 3-0 Away 8/4/2022 Giants - Away 8/5/2022 Padres - Home 8/6/2022 Padres - Home 8/7/2022 Padres - Home 8/9/2022 Twins - Home 8/10/2022 Twins - Home

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Cubs W 5-4 Home 7/31/2022 Cubs W 4-0 Home 8/1/2022 Dodgers L 8-2 Home 8/2/2022 Dodgers L 9-5 Home 8/3/2022 Dodgers L 3-0 Home 8/4/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/6/2022 Athletics - Away 8/7/2022 Athletics - Away 8/8/2022 Padres - Away 8/9/2022 Padres - Away 8/10/2022 Padres - Away

