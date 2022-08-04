How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) greets left fielder Christian Yelich (22) crossing home plate as both players scored runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and starter Zach Thompson on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Brewers have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).
  • The Brewers have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (484 total runs).
  • The Brewers are sixth in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 376 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers in home runs (21) and runs batted in (68).
  • Tellez's home runs place him 17th in baseball, and he ranks ninth in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich's .263 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Yelich is 152nd in homers and 148th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Willy Adames has 21 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Andrew McCutchen is hitting .256 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 16, runs batted in with 33 and his batting average of .255 is also best on his team.
  • In all of MLB, Reynolds ranks 41st in homers and 162nd in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has 89 hits and an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .352 this season.
  • Hayes is 222nd in home runs and 172nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (33) this season. He has a .245 batting average and a .413 slugging percentage.
  • Ben Gamel has collected 51 hits this season and has an OBP of .328. He's slugging .359 on the year.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Red Sox

W 4-1

Away

7/30/2022

Red Sox

W 9-4

Away

7/31/2022

Red Sox

L 7-2

Away

8/2/2022

Pirates

L 5-3

Away

8/3/2022

Pirates

L 8-7

Away

8/4/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/5/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/6/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/7/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/9/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/10/2022

Rays

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Home

7/30/2022

Phillies

L 2-1

Home

7/31/2022

Phillies

L 8-2

Home

8/2/2022

Brewers

W 5-3

Home

8/3/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

8/4/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/5/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/6/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/7/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/9/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
