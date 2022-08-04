How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Riley will lead the Atlanta Braves into a matchup with Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a five-game series at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Mets are fifth in MLB with a .257 batting average.
  • The Mets score the fifth-most runs in baseball (492 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Mets' .328 on-base percentage is third-best in the league.
  • The Braves rank 10th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
  • The Braves have scored 500 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Braves have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (28) and runs batted in (88).
  • Among all batters in the majors, Alonso is fifth in homers and second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor has 16 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 42 walks while batting .262.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Lindor ranks 27th in home runs and sixth in RBI.
  • Brandon Nimmo is hitting .272 with 19 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Starling Marte is batting .299 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Braves Impact Players

  • Riley leads Atlanta in home runs with 29, runs batted in with 68 and his batting average of .300 is also best on his team.
  • Riley is fourth in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Matt Olson has 100 hits and an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .491 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Olson is 17th in homers and 12th in RBI.
  • Dansby Swanson is batting .300 to lead Atlanta, while adding 15 homers and 55 runs batted in this season.
  • Marcell Ozuna has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .275. He's slugging .406 on the year.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Marlins

W 4-0

Away

7/31/2022

Marlins

W 9-3

Away

8/1/2022

Nationals

W 7-3

Away

8/2/2022

Nationals

L 5-1

Away

8/3/2022

Nationals

W 9-5

Away

8/4/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/5/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/7/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/8/2022

Reds

-

Home

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-2

Home

7/30/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-2

Home

7/31/2022

Diamondbacks

W 1-0

Home

8/2/2022

Phillies

W 13-1

Home

8/3/2022

Phillies

L 3-1

Home

8/4/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/5/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/7/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/9/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
