How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Austin Riley will lead the Atlanta Braves into a matchup with Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a five-game series at Citi Field.
Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats
- The Mets are fifth in MLB with a .257 batting average.
- The Mets score the fifth-most runs in baseball (492 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Mets' .328 on-base percentage is third-best in the league.
- The Braves rank 10th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
- The Braves have scored 500 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (28) and runs batted in (88).
- Among all batters in the majors, Alonso is fifth in homers and second in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor has 16 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 42 walks while batting .262.
- Including all MLB hitters, Lindor ranks 27th in home runs and sixth in RBI.
- Brandon Nimmo is hitting .272 with 19 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 38 walks.
- Starling Marte is batting .299 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
Braves Impact Players
- Riley leads Atlanta in home runs with 29, runs batted in with 68 and his batting average of .300 is also best on his team.
- Riley is fourth in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Matt Olson has 100 hits and an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .491 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Olson is 17th in homers and 12th in RBI.
- Dansby Swanson is batting .300 to lead Atlanta, while adding 15 homers and 55 runs batted in this season.
- Marcell Ozuna has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .275. He's slugging .406 on the year.
Mets and Braves Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Marlins
W 4-0
Away
7/31/2022
Marlins
W 9-3
Away
8/1/2022
Nationals
W 7-3
Away
8/2/2022
Nationals
L 5-1
Away
8/3/2022
Nationals
W 9-5
Away
8/4/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/5/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/6/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/6/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/7/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/8/2022
Reds
-
Home
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/29/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-2
Home
7/30/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-2
Home
7/31/2022
Diamondbacks
W 1-0
Home
8/2/2022
Phillies
W 13-1
Home
8/3/2022
Phillies
L 3-1
Home
8/4/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/5/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/6/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/6/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/7/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/9/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
