How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Austin Riley will lead the Atlanta Braves into a matchup with Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a five-game series at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Thursday, August 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream on fuboTV

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Mets are fifth in MLB with a .257 batting average.

The Mets score the fifth-most runs in baseball (492 total, 4.7 per game).

The Mets' .328 on-base percentage is third-best in the league.

The Braves rank 10th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

The Braves have scored 500 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (28) and runs batted in (88).

Among all batters in the majors, Alonso is fifth in homers and second in RBI.

Francisco Lindor has 16 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 42 walks while batting .262.

Including all MLB hitters, Lindor ranks 27th in home runs and sixth in RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .272 with 19 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 38 walks.

Starling Marte is batting .299 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Braves Impact Players

Riley leads Atlanta in home runs with 29, runs batted in with 68 and his batting average of .300 is also best on his team.

Riley is fourth in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Matt Olson has 100 hits and an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .491 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Olson is 17th in homers and 12th in RBI.

Dansby Swanson is batting .300 to lead Atlanta, while adding 15 homers and 55 runs batted in this season.

Marcell Ozuna has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .275. He's slugging .406 on the year.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Marlins W 4-0 Away 7/31/2022 Marlins W 9-3 Away 8/1/2022 Nationals W 7-3 Away 8/2/2022 Nationals L 5-1 Away 8/3/2022 Nationals W 9-5 Away 8/4/2022 Braves - Home 8/5/2022 Braves - Home 8/6/2022 Braves - Home 8/6/2022 Braves - Home 8/7/2022 Braves - Home 8/8/2022 Reds - Home

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/29/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Home 7/30/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-2 Home 7/31/2022 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Home 8/2/2022 Phillies W 13-1 Home 8/3/2022 Phillies L 3-1 Home 8/4/2022 Mets - Away 8/5/2022 Mets - Away 8/6/2022 Mets - Away 8/6/2022 Mets - Away 8/7/2022 Mets - Away 8/9/2022 Red Sox - Away

