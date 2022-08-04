Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 3, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after giving up a hit to Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (10) (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels will play Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at Angel Stadium, at 4:07 PM ET.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Angels' .229 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Angels are the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (402 total).
  • The Angels' .300 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 359 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .275 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

  • Shohei Ohtani has put up a team-leading 62 runs batted in.
  • Of all batters in baseball, Ohtani ranks 15th in home runs and 19th in RBI.
  • Ward is batting .273 to lead the lineup.
  • Ward ranks 69th in home runs and 148th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Jared Walsh is hitting .231 with 18 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Luis Rengifo is hitting .278 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 13 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy is batting .245 with 45 RBI, both of which rank first among Oakland hitters this season.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total ranks 69th and his RBI tally ranks 78th.
  • Andrus has 79 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Andrus ranks 176th in home runs and 194th in RBI.
  • Seth Brown's 15 home runs lead all Oakland hitters, and he's slugging .446.
  • Ramon Laureano has 61 hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Rangers

L 7-2

Home

7/30/2022

Rangers

W 9-7

Home

7/31/2022

Rangers

L 5-2

Home

8/2/2022

Athletics

W 3-1

Home

8/3/2022

Athletics

L 3-1

Home

8/4/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/5/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/7/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/8/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

White Sox

W 7-3

Away

7/30/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

7/31/2022

White Sox

L 4-1

Away

8/2/2022

Angels

L 3-1

Away

8/3/2022

Angels

W 3-1

Away

8/4/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/6/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/7/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/8/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/9/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/10/2022

Angels

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

