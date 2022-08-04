Aug 3, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after giving up a hit to Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (10) (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels will play Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at Angel Stadium, at 4:07 PM ET.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Thursday, August 4, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Angels' .229 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

The Angels are the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (402 total).

The Angels' .300 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 359 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .275 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

Shohei Ohtani has put up a team-leading 62 runs batted in.

Of all batters in baseball, Ohtani ranks 15th in home runs and 19th in RBI.

Ward is batting .273 to lead the lineup.

Ward ranks 69th in home runs and 148th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Jared Walsh is hitting .231 with 18 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 20 walks.

Luis Rengifo is hitting .278 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 13 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy is batting .245 with 45 RBI, both of which rank first among Oakland hitters this season.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total ranks 69th and his RBI tally ranks 78th.

Andrus has 79 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Andrus ranks 176th in home runs and 194th in RBI.

Seth Brown's 15 home runs lead all Oakland hitters, and he's slugging .446.

Ramon Laureano has 61 hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/29/2022 Rangers L 7-2 Home 7/30/2022 Rangers W 9-7 Home 7/31/2022 Rangers L 5-2 Home 8/2/2022 Athletics W 3-1 Home 8/3/2022 Athletics L 3-1 Home 8/4/2022 Athletics - Home 8/5/2022 Mariners - Away 8/6/2022 Mariners - Away 8/6/2022 Mariners - Away 8/7/2022 Mariners - Away 8/8/2022 Athletics - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/29/2022 White Sox W 7-3 Away 7/30/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 7/31/2022 White Sox L 4-1 Away 8/2/2022 Angels L 3-1 Away 8/3/2022 Angels W 3-1 Away 8/4/2022 Angels - Away 8/6/2022 Giants - Home 8/7/2022 Giants - Home 8/8/2022 Angels - Home 8/9/2022 Angels - Home 8/10/2022 Angels - Home

