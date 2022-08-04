How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 31, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) and left fielder Kyle Schwarber (right) celebrate a solo home run by Schwarber against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 31, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) and left fielder Kyle Schwarber (right) celebrate a solo home run by Schwarber against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Syndergaard and Paolo Espino will start for their respective teams when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals face off on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).
  • The Phillies have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (480 total runs).
  • The Phillies rank 19th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals' .247 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
  • The Nationals have scored 406 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (33) and runs batted in (66).
  • Schwarber ranks second in homers and 14th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Rhys Hoskins is hitting .247 with 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 49 walks.
  • Hoskins is 24th in homers and 62nd in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • J.T. Realmuto is batting .259 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Alec Bohm paces the Phillies with a .296 batting average.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Nelson Cruz is batting .231 for Washington with a team-high 52 RBI.
  • Cruz ranks 152nd in homers and 46th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Cesar Hernandez has collected 98 hits this season and has an OBP of .304. He's slugging .307 on the year.
  • Hernandez ranks 405th in home runs and 249th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Keibert Ruiz's batting average of .248 leads all Washington hitters this season.
  • Luke Voit's 13 home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 48 runs this season while slugging .416.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Away

7/30/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

7/31/2022

Pirates

W 8-2

Away

8/2/2022

Braves

L 13-1

Away

8/3/2022

Braves

W 3-1

Away

8/4/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/6/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Cardinals

W 7-6

Home

7/31/2022

Cardinals

L 5-0

Home

8/1/2022

Mets

L 7-3

Home

8/2/2022

Mets

W 5-1

Home

8/3/2022

Mets

L 9-5

Home

8/4/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/6/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/7/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/8/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/9/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 31, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) and left fielder Kyle Schwarber (right) celebrate a solo home run by Schwarber against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 seconds ago
Jul 31, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) and left fielder Kyle Schwarber (right) celebrate a solo home run by Schwarber against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Brandon Nakashima at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Maxime Cressy at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Maxime Cressy vs. Andrey Rublev at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Miomir Kecmanovic at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Athletico Paranaense vs. Estudiantes: Stream Copa Libertadores Soccer Live, TV

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Soccer

Fenerbahce Istanbul vs. Umraniyespor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago