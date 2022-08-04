How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Jul 31, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) and left fielder Kyle Schwarber (right) celebrate a solo home run by Schwarber against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Syndergaard and Paolo Espino will start for their respective teams when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals face off on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).

The Phillies have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (480 total runs).

The Phillies rank 19th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Nationals' .247 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

The Nationals have scored 406 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (33) and runs batted in (66).

Schwarber ranks second in homers and 14th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .247 with 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 49 walks.

Hoskins is 24th in homers and 62nd in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

J.T. Realmuto is batting .259 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

Alec Bohm paces the Phillies with a .296 batting average.

Nationals Impact Players

Nelson Cruz is batting .231 for Washington with a team-high 52 RBI.

Cruz ranks 152nd in homers and 46th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Cesar Hernandez has collected 98 hits this season and has an OBP of .304. He's slugging .307 on the year.

Hernandez ranks 405th in home runs and 249th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Keibert Ruiz's batting average of .248 leads all Washington hitters this season.

Luke Voit's 13 home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 48 runs this season while slugging .416.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/29/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Away 7/30/2022 Pirates W 2-1 Away 7/31/2022 Pirates W 8-2 Away 8/2/2022 Braves L 13-1 Away 8/3/2022 Braves W 3-1 Away 8/4/2022 Nationals - Home 8/5/2022 Nationals - Home 8/6/2022 Nationals - Home 8/7/2022 Nationals - Home 8/9/2022 Marlins - Home 8/10/2022 Marlins - Home

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Cardinals W 7-6 Home 7/31/2022 Cardinals L 5-0 Home 8/1/2022 Mets L 7-3 Home 8/2/2022 Mets W 5-1 Home 8/3/2022 Mets L 9-5 Home 8/4/2022 Phillies - Away 8/5/2022 Phillies - Away 8/6/2022 Phillies - Away 8/7/2022 Phillies - Away 8/8/2022 Cubs - Away 8/9/2022 Cubs - Away

