Pirates vs. Brewers: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/4/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pirates vs. Brewers in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/4/2022

Aug 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) greets left fielder Christian Yelich (22) crossing home plate as both players scored runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) greets left fielder Christian Yelich (22) crossing home plate as both players scored runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers play Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Thursday. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers in Canada

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • Milwaukee ranks 17th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
  • The Brewers have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 484.
  • Milwaukee has an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
  • Pittsburgh ranks 29th in the majors with a .220 batting average.
  • The Pirates are the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.6 runs per game (376 total).
  • Pittsburgh ranks 28th in baseball with a .288 on-base percentage.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez leads the Brewers in home runs (21) and runs batted in (68).
  • In all of Major League Baseball, Tellez is 17th in homers and ninth in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich's .263 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Yelich ranks 152nd in home runs and 148th in RBI on the year.
  • Willy Adames has a team-high 21 homers.
  • Andrew McCutchen is hitting .256 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads the squad with a batting average of .255, while pacing the Pirates in home runs, with 16 and runs batted in with 33.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Reynolds is 41st in homers and 162nd in RBI.
  • Hayes is batting .247 with 17 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 37 walks.
  • Hayes is 222nd in homers and 172nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Michael Chavis has a team-best 33 runs batted in.
  • Ben Gamel is hitting .232 with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 30 walks.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Red Sox

W 4-1

Away

7/30/2022

Red Sox

W 9-4

Away

7/31/2022

Red Sox

L 7-2

Away

8/2/2022

Pirates

L 5-3

Away

8/3/2022

Pirates

L 8-7

Away

8/4/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/5/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/6/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/7/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/9/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/10/2022

Rays

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Home

7/30/2022

Phillies

L 2-1

Home

7/31/2022

Phillies

L 8-2

Home

8/2/2022

Brewers

W 5-3

Home

8/3/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

8/4/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/5/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/6/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/7/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/9/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

Free Trial is available in the US only.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network Canada
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18808999
Tennis

How to Watch Citi Open, Round of 16: Stream Tennis Live Online, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Aug 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) greets left fielder Christian Yelich (22) crossing home plate as both players scored runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Aug 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) greets left fielder Christian Yelich (22) crossing home plate as both players scored runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Pirates vs. Brewers: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Aug 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) greets left fielder Christian Yelich (22) crossing home plate as both players scored runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
USATSI_18815512
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Pirates: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Victoria Azarenka vs. Tereza Martincova at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Liudmila Samsonova at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Mikael Ymer at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Daniel Evans at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago