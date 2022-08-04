Pirates vs. Brewers: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/4/2022

How to Watch Pirates vs. Brewers in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/4/2022

Aug 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) greets left fielder Christian Yelich (22) crossing home plate as both players scored runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers play Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Thursday. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers in Canada

Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Thursday, August 4, 2022 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network Canada

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

Milwaukee ranks 17th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

The Brewers have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 484.

Milwaukee has an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

Pittsburgh ranks 29th in the majors with a .220 batting average.

The Pirates are the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.6 runs per game (376 total).

Pittsburgh ranks 28th in baseball with a .288 on-base percentage.

Brewers Impact Players

Tellez leads the Brewers in home runs (21) and runs batted in (68).

In all of Major League Baseball, Tellez is 17th in homers and ninth in RBI.

Christian Yelich's .263 batting average is a team-high mark.

Yelich ranks 152nd in home runs and 148th in RBI on the year.

Willy Adames has a team-high 21 homers.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .256 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds leads the squad with a batting average of .255, while pacing the Pirates in home runs, with 16 and runs batted in with 33.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Reynolds is 41st in homers and 162nd in RBI.

Hayes is batting .247 with 17 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 37 walks.

Hayes is 222nd in homers and 172nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Michael Chavis has a team-best 33 runs batted in.

Ben Gamel is hitting .232 with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 30 walks.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/29/2022 Red Sox W 4-1 Away 7/30/2022 Red Sox W 9-4 Away 7/31/2022 Red Sox L 7-2 Away 8/2/2022 Pirates L 5-3 Away 8/3/2022 Pirates L 8-7 Away 8/4/2022 Pirates - Away 8/5/2022 Reds - Home 8/6/2022 Reds - Home 8/7/2022 Reds - Home 8/9/2022 Rays - Home 8/10/2022 Rays - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/29/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Home 7/30/2022 Phillies L 2-1 Home 7/31/2022 Phillies L 8-2 Home 8/2/2022 Brewers W 5-3 Home 8/3/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 8/4/2022 Brewers - Home 8/5/2022 Orioles - Away 8/6/2022 Orioles - Away 8/7/2022 Orioles - Away 8/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/9/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

