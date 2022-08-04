Pirates vs. Brewers: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/4/2022

How to Watch Pirates vs. Brewers in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/4/2022
Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers play Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Thursday. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
How to Stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers in Canada
- Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network Canada
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- Milwaukee ranks 17th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- The Brewers have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 484.
- Milwaukee has an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- Pittsburgh ranks 29th in the majors with a .220 batting average.
- The Pirates are the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.6 runs per game (376 total).
- Pittsburgh ranks 28th in baseball with a .288 on-base percentage.
Brewers Impact Players
- Tellez leads the Brewers in home runs (21) and runs batted in (68).
- In all of Major League Baseball, Tellez is 17th in homers and ninth in RBI.
- Christian Yelich's .263 batting average is a team-high mark.
- Yelich ranks 152nd in home runs and 148th in RBI on the year.
- Willy Adames has a team-high 21 homers.
- Andrew McCutchen is hitting .256 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds leads the squad with a batting average of .255, while pacing the Pirates in home runs, with 16 and runs batted in with 33.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Reynolds is 41st in homers and 162nd in RBI.
- Hayes is batting .247 with 17 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 37 walks.
- Hayes is 222nd in homers and 172nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Michael Chavis has a team-best 33 runs batted in.
- Ben Gamel is hitting .232 with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 30 walks.
Brewers and Pirates Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/29/2022
Red Sox
W 4-1
Away
7/30/2022
Red Sox
W 9-4
Away
7/31/2022
Red Sox
L 7-2
Away
8/2/2022
Pirates
L 5-3
Away
8/3/2022
Pirates
L 8-7
Away
8/4/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/5/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/6/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/7/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/9/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/10/2022
Rays
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/29/2022
Phillies
L 4-2
Home
7/30/2022
Phillies
L 2-1
Home
7/31/2022
Phillies
L 8-2
Home
8/2/2022
Brewers
W 5-3
Home
8/3/2022
Brewers
W 8-7
Home
8/4/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/5/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/6/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/7/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/8/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/9/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
