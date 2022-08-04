How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez will hit the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Calvin Mitchell on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network Canada
Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Brewers' .241 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- The Brewers score the sixth-most runs in baseball (484 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Brewers rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 376 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Brewers Impact Players
- Tellez has a team-high 21 home runs and has driven in 68 runs.
- Tellez's home runs rank him 17th in the majors, and he is ninth in RBI.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .263 to lead the lineup.
- Yelich ranks 152nd in homers and 148th in RBI so far this year.
- Willy Adames has 21 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Andrew McCutchen is hitting .256 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.255), home runs (16) and runs batted in (33) this season.
- Reynolds ranks 41st in home runs and 162nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has 89 hits and an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .352 this season.
- Hayes ranks 222nd in homers and 172nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 33 while batting .245 with 10 home runs.
- Ben Gamel has collected 51 hits this season and has an OBP of .328. He's slugging .359 on the year.
Brewers and Pirates Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/29/2022
Red Sox
W 4-1
Away
7/30/2022
Red Sox
W 9-4
Away
7/31/2022
Red Sox
L 7-2
Away
8/2/2022
Pirates
L 5-3
Away
8/3/2022
Pirates
L 8-7
Away
8/4/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/5/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/6/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/7/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/9/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/10/2022
Rays
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/29/2022
Phillies
L 4-2
Home
7/30/2022
Phillies
L 2-1
Home
7/31/2022
Phillies
L 8-2
Home
8/2/2022
Brewers
W 5-3
Home
8/3/2022
Brewers
W 8-7
Home
8/4/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/5/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/6/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/7/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/8/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/9/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
How To Watch
August
4
2022
Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: MLB Network Canada
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)