San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Yonathan Daza (2) is congratulated at the dugout after scoring a run on a sacrifice fly hit by designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies will meet on Thursday at PETCO Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Josh Bell and C.J. Cron among those expected to produce at the plate.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Padres rank 16th in MLB with a .242 batting average.
  • The Padres have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (478 total runs).
  • The Padres rank ninth in the league with a .319 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies rank 11th in the league with 475 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Juan Soto has put up a team-high 21 home runs.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Soto's home runs place him 17th, and his RBI tally places him 71st.
  • Bell has a club-leading .300 batting average.
  • Bell is 58th in homers and 28th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Manny Machado has 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 43 walks while batting .293.
  • Jurickson Profar is hitting .258 with 24 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 53 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs (22) and runs batted in (72) this season while batting .281.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Cron ranks 15th in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 101 hits this season and has an OBP of .317. He's slugging .458 on the year.
  • Blackmon is 41st in home runs and 23rd in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 105 hits this season and a slash line of .282/.331/.434.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a .309 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 37 RBI.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Twins

W 3-2

Home

8/1/2022

Rockies

W 4-1

Home

8/2/2022

Rockies

W 13-5

Home

8/2/2022

Rockies

W 3-2

Home

8/3/2022

Rockies

W 9-1

Home

8/4/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/5/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/8/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/9/2022

Giants

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Dodgers

L 7-3

Home

8/1/2022

Padres

L 4-1

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

L 13-5

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

L 3-2

Away

8/3/2022

Padres

L 9-1

Away

8/4/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/10/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:10
PM/EST
