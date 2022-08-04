Aug 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Yonathan Daza (2) is congratulated at the dugout after scoring a run on a sacrifice fly hit by designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies will meet on Thursday at PETCO Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Josh Bell and C.J. Cron among those expected to produce at the plate.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Thursday, August 4, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Padres rank 16th in MLB with a .242 batting average.

The Padres have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (478 total runs).

The Padres rank ninth in the league with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Rockies' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Rockies rank 11th in the league with 475 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

Juan Soto has put up a team-high 21 home runs.

Of all hitters in the majors, Soto's home runs place him 17th, and his RBI tally places him 71st.

Bell has a club-leading .300 batting average.

Bell is 58th in homers and 28th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Manny Machado has 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 43 walks while batting .293.

Jurickson Profar is hitting .258 with 24 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 53 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs (22) and runs batted in (72) this season while batting .281.

Among all hitters in MLB, Cron ranks 15th in home runs and seventh in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 101 hits this season and has an OBP of .317. He's slugging .458 on the year.

Blackmon is 41st in home runs and 23rd in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Brendan Rodgers has 105 hits this season and a slash line of .282/.331/.434.

Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a .309 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 37 RBI.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Twins W 3-2 Home 8/1/2022 Rockies W 4-1 Home 8/2/2022 Rockies W 13-5 Home 8/2/2022 Rockies W 3-2 Home 8/3/2022 Rockies W 9-1 Home 8/4/2022 Rockies - Home 8/5/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/6/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/7/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/8/2022 Giants - Home 8/9/2022 Giants - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Dodgers L 7-3 Home 8/1/2022 Padres L 4-1 Away 8/2/2022 Padres L 13-5 Away 8/2/2022 Padres L 3-2 Away 8/3/2022 Padres L 9-1 Away 8/4/2022 Padres - Away 8/5/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/6/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/9/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/10/2022 Cardinals - Home

Regional restrictions apply.