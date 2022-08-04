San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies will meet on Thursday at PETCO Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Josh Bell and C.J. Cron among those expected to produce at the plate.
Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Padres rank 16th in MLB with a .242 batting average.
- The Padres have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (478 total runs).
- The Padres rank ninth in the league with a .319 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 11th in the league with 475 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
Padres Impact Players
- Juan Soto has put up a team-high 21 home runs.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Soto's home runs place him 17th, and his RBI tally places him 71st.
- Bell has a club-leading .300 batting average.
- Bell is 58th in homers and 28th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Manny Machado has 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 43 walks while batting .293.
- Jurickson Profar is hitting .258 with 24 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 53 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs (22) and runs batted in (72) this season while batting .281.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Cron ranks 15th in home runs and seventh in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 101 hits this season and has an OBP of .317. He's slugging .458 on the year.
- Blackmon is 41st in home runs and 23rd in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Brendan Rodgers has 105 hits this season and a slash line of .282/.331/.434.
- Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a .309 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 37 RBI.
Padres and Rockies Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Twins
W 3-2
Home
8/1/2022
Rockies
W 4-1
Home
8/2/2022
Rockies
W 13-5
Home
8/2/2022
Rockies
W 3-2
Home
8/3/2022
Rockies
W 9-1
Home
8/4/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/5/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
8/6/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
8/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
8/8/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/9/2022
Giants
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Dodgers
L 7-3
Home
8/1/2022
Padres
L 4-1
Away
8/2/2022
Padres
L 13-5
Away
8/2/2022
Padres
L 3-2
Away
8/3/2022
Padres
L 9-1
Away
8/4/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/5/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/6/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/7/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/9/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/10/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
