How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at Oracle Park, at 3:45 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers rank third in the majors with a .259 batting average.
  • The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring 5.3 runs per game (546 total runs).
  • The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .336 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
  • The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 478 total runs this season.
  • The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .318.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freeman leads the team in batting average with a mark of .324.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Freeman's home runs place him 45th, and his RBI tally ranks him ninth.
  • Trea Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 76 runs batted in.
  • Turner is 39th in home runs in baseball and fifth in RBI.
  • Mookie Betts has 24 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Will Smith is batting .262 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 56 while batting .253.
  • Flores' home run total places him 41st in MLB, and he ranks 33rd in RBI.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .224 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Yastrzemski is 137th in home runs and 119th in RBI.
  • Luis Gonzalez is slashing .286/.354/.415 this season for the Giants.
  • Austin Slater has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .370. He's slugging .411 on the year.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

7/31/2022

Rockies

W 7-3

Away

8/1/2022

Giants

W 8-2

Away

8/2/2022

Giants

W 9-5

Away

8/3/2022

Giants

W 3-0

Away

8/4/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/5/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/6/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/7/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/9/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/10/2022

Twins

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Cubs

W 5-4

Home

7/31/2022

Cubs

W 4-0

Home

8/1/2022

Dodgers

L 8-2

Home

8/2/2022

Dodgers

L 9-5

Home

8/3/2022

Dodgers

L 3-0

Home

8/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/6/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/7/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/8/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
