How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at Oracle Park, at 3:45 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Thursday, August 4, 2022 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Dodgers rank third in the majors with a .259 batting average.

The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring 5.3 runs per game (546 total runs).

The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Giants have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 478 total runs this season.

The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .318.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman leads the team in batting average with a mark of .324.

Among all hitters in the majors, Freeman's home runs place him 45th, and his RBI tally ranks him ninth.

Trea Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 76 runs batted in.

Turner is 39th in home runs in baseball and fifth in RBI.

Mookie Betts has 24 home runs, best in the lineup.

Will Smith is batting .262 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks.

Giants Impact Players

Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 56 while batting .253.

Flores' home run total places him 41st in MLB, and he ranks 33rd in RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .224 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Yastrzemski is 137th in home runs and 119th in RBI.

Luis Gonzalez is slashing .286/.354/.415 this season for the Giants.

Austin Slater has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .370. He's slugging .411 on the year.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Away 7/31/2022 Rockies W 7-3 Away 8/1/2022 Giants W 8-2 Away 8/2/2022 Giants W 9-5 Away 8/3/2022 Giants W 3-0 Away 8/4/2022 Giants - Away 8/5/2022 Padres - Home 8/6/2022 Padres - Home 8/7/2022 Padres - Home 8/9/2022 Twins - Home 8/10/2022 Twins - Home

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Cubs W 5-4 Home 7/31/2022 Cubs W 4-0 Home 8/1/2022 Dodgers L 8-2 Home 8/2/2022 Dodgers L 9-5 Home 8/3/2022 Dodgers L 3-0 Home 8/4/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/6/2022 Athletics - Away 8/7/2022 Athletics - Away 8/8/2022 Padres - Away 8/9/2022 Padres - Away 8/10/2022 Padres - Away

