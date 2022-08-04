How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 2, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar will take on the Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.252).
  • The Cardinals are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (477 total).
  • The Cardinals are sixth in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 428 (4.2 per game).
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt leads the lineup with a batting average of .332, and leads the Cardinals in home runs, with 25 and runs batted in with 81.
  • Goldschmidt's home runs rank him eighth in the majors, and he is fourth in RBI.
  • Nolan Arenado is hitting .292 with 24 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Arenado is 24th in home runs and 20th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Tommy Edman is hitting .255 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
  • Dylan Carlson has 22 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .250.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with nine home runs, 46 RBI and a batting average of .276 this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Happ's home run total is 137th and his RBI tally ranks 71st.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .253 with an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .459 this season.
  • Contreras ranks 58th in home runs and 119th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Nico Hoerner is batting .294 to lead Chicago, while adding six homers and 33 runs batted in this season.
  • Wisdom is batting .224 this season with a team-high 19 home runs and 50 RBI.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/27/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-1

Away

7/29/2022

Nationals

W 6-2

Away

7/30/2022

Nationals

L 7-6

Away

7/31/2022

Nationals

W 5-0

Away

8/2/2022

Cubs

W 6-0

Home

8/4/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/4/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/5/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/6/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/7/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/9/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/28/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Away

7/29/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

7/30/2022

Giants

L 5-4

Away

7/31/2022

Giants

L 4-0

Away

8/2/2022

Cardinals

L 6-0

Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/5/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/6/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/7/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/8/2022

Nationals

-

Home

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
