How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Aug 2, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar will take on the Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Thursday, August 4, 2022 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Cardinals have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.252).

The Cardinals are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (477 total).

The Cardinals are sixth in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

The Cubs have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 428 (4.2 per game).

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt leads the lineup with a batting average of .332, and leads the Cardinals in home runs, with 25 and runs batted in with 81.

Goldschmidt's home runs rank him eighth in the majors, and he is fourth in RBI.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .292 with 24 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks.

Arenado is 24th in home runs and 20th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Tommy Edman is hitting .255 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Dylan Carlson has 22 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .250.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with nine home runs, 46 RBI and a batting average of .276 this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Happ's home run total is 137th and his RBI tally ranks 71st.

Willson Contreras is batting .253 with an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .459 this season.

Contreras ranks 58th in home runs and 119th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Nico Hoerner is batting .294 to lead Chicago, while adding six homers and 33 runs batted in this season.

Wisdom is batting .224 this season with a team-high 19 home runs and 50 RBI.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/27/2022 Blue Jays W 6-1 Away 7/29/2022 Nationals W 6-2 Away 7/30/2022 Nationals L 7-6 Away 7/31/2022 Nationals W 5-0 Away 8/2/2022 Cubs W 6-0 Home 8/4/2022 Cubs - Home 8/4/2022 Cubs - Home 8/5/2022 Yankees - Home 8/6/2022 Yankees - Home 8/7/2022 Yankees - Home 8/9/2022 Rockies - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/28/2022 Giants L 4-2 Away 7/29/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 7/30/2022 Giants L 5-4 Away 7/31/2022 Giants L 4-0 Away 8/2/2022 Cardinals L 6-0 Away 8/4/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/4/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/5/2022 Marlins - Home 8/6/2022 Marlins - Home 8/7/2022 Marlins - Home 8/8/2022 Nationals - Home

