St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) is congratulated by left fielder Ian Happ (8) and first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs head into a matchup with Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals are sixth in the majors with a .252 batting average.
  • The Cardinals have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (481 total runs).
  • The Cardinals are sixth in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs have scored 431 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt leads the squad with a batting average of .331, while leading the Cardinals in home runs, with 26 and runs batted in with 82.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Goldschmidt is seventh in homers and fourth in RBI.
  • Arenado has 25 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 36 walks while batting .293.
  • Arenado ranks 24th in homers and 20th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Tommy Edman is hitting .254 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
  • Dylan Carlson has 22 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .247.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras has been key for Chicago with 83 hits, an OBP of .370 plus a slugging percentage of .471.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Contreras is 45th in homers and 115th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ is batting .273 with an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.
  • Happ is 137th in home runs and 71st in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .296 batting average while slugging six homers and driving in 33 runs.
  • Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 19 and runs batted in with 51.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Nationals

W 6-2

Away

7/30/2022

Nationals

L 7-6

Away

7/31/2022

Nationals

W 5-0

Away

8/2/2022

Cubs

W 6-0

Home

8/4/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Home

8/4/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/5/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/6/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/7/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/9/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/10/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

7/30/2022

Giants

L 5-4

Away

7/31/2022

Giants

L 4-0

Away

8/2/2022

Cardinals

L 6-0

Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/5/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/6/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/7/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/8/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/9/2022

Nationals

-

Home

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
