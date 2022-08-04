St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs head into a matchup with Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Cardinals are sixth in the majors with a .252 batting average.
- The Cardinals have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (481 total runs).
- The Cardinals are sixth in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- The Cubs have scored 431 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Paul Goldschmidt leads the squad with a batting average of .331, while leading the Cardinals in home runs, with 26 and runs batted in with 82.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Goldschmidt is seventh in homers and fourth in RBI.
- Arenado has 25 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 36 walks while batting .293.
- Arenado ranks 24th in homers and 20th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Tommy Edman is hitting .254 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Dylan Carlson has 22 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .247.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras has been key for Chicago with 83 hits, an OBP of .370 plus a slugging percentage of .471.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Contreras is 45th in homers and 115th in RBI.
- Ian Happ is batting .273 with an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.
- Happ is 137th in home runs and 71st in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .296 batting average while slugging six homers and driving in 33 runs.
- Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 19 and runs batted in with 51.
Cardinals and Cubs Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/29/2022
Nationals
W 6-2
Away
7/30/2022
Nationals
L 7-6
Away
7/31/2022
Nationals
W 5-0
Away
8/2/2022
Cubs
W 6-0
Home
8/4/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Home
8/4/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/5/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/6/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/7/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/9/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/10/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/29/2022
Giants
W 4-2
Away
7/30/2022
Giants
L 5-4
Away
7/31/2022
Giants
L 4-0
Away
8/2/2022
Cardinals
L 6-0
Away
8/4/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Away
8/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/5/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/6/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/7/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/8/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/9/2022
Nationals
-
Home
