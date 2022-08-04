How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Aug 3, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Roman Quinn (25) is congratulated by left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will take the field at Comerica Park against the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez on Thursday.

Rays vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Thursday, August 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Rays vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Rays' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

The Rays have the No. 23 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (424 total runs).

The Rays rank 22nd in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.

The Tigers have scored the fewest runs in the league this season with just 340 (3.2 per game).

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .285 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Rays Impact Players

Yandy Diaz paces the Rays with a .286 batting average.

Diaz is 222nd in homers and 162nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Randy Arozarena has driven in the most runs for the Rays with 47 runs batted in.

Among all major league hitters, Arozarena ranks 83rd in homers and 66th in RBI.

David Peralta has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .249.

Isaac Paredes has swatted a team-high 14 long balls.

Tigers Impact Players

Javier Baez leads Detroit in home runs (10) and runs batted in (40) this season while batting .221.

In all of MLB, Baez is 109th in home runs and 108th in RBI.

Jonathan Schoop has 78 hits and an OBP of .244 to go with a slugging percentage of .311 this season.

Schoop is currently 176th in homers and 194th in RBI in the big leagues.

Jeimer Candelario leads Detroit in home runs with 10. He's driven in 32 runs and is slugging .361.

Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit with a .271 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 36 RBI.

Rays and Tigers Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/29/2022 Guardians L 4-1 Home 7/30/2022 Guardians W 6-4 Home 7/31/2022 Guardians L 5-3 Home 8/2/2022 Blue Jays L 3-1 Home 8/3/2022 Blue Jays W 3-2 Home 8/4/2022 Tigers - Away 8/5/2022 Tigers - Away 8/6/2022 Tigers - Away 8/7/2022 Tigers - Away 8/9/2022 Brewers - Away 8/10/2022 Brewers - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Blue Jays L 5-3 Away 7/31/2022 Blue Jays L 4-1 Away 8/1/2022 Twins L 5-3 Away 8/2/2022 Twins W 5-3 Away 8/3/2022 Twins L 4-1 Away 8/4/2022 Rays - Home 8/5/2022 Rays - Home 8/6/2022 Rays - Home 8/7/2022 Rays - Home 8/9/2022 Guardians - Home 8/10/2022 Guardians - Home

