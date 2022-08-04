How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 3, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Roman Quinn (25) is congratulated by left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 3, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Roman Quinn (25) is congratulated by left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will take the field at Comerica Park against the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez on Thursday.

Rays vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Rays' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.
  • The Rays have the No. 23 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (424 total runs).
  • The Rays rank 22nd in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.
  • The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.
  • The Tigers have scored the fewest runs in the league this season with just 340 (3.2 per game).
  • The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .285 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Rays Impact Players

  • Yandy Diaz paces the Rays with a .286 batting average.
  • Diaz is 222nd in homers and 162nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Randy Arozarena has driven in the most runs for the Rays with 47 runs batted in.
  • Among all major league hitters, Arozarena ranks 83rd in homers and 66th in RBI.
  • David Peralta has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .249.
  • Isaac Paredes has swatted a team-high 14 long balls.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Javier Baez leads Detroit in home runs (10) and runs batted in (40) this season while batting .221.
  • In all of MLB, Baez is 109th in home runs and 108th in RBI.
  • Jonathan Schoop has 78 hits and an OBP of .244 to go with a slugging percentage of .311 this season.
  • Schoop is currently 176th in homers and 194th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Jeimer Candelario leads Detroit in home runs with 10. He's driven in 32 runs and is slugging .361.
  • Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit with a .271 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 36 RBI.

Rays and Tigers Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Guardians

L 4-1

Home

7/30/2022

Guardians

W 6-4

Home

7/31/2022

Guardians

L 5-3

Home

8/2/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-1

Home

8/3/2022

Blue Jays

W 3-2

Home

8/4/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/5/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/6/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/7/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/9/2022

Brewers

-

Away

8/10/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Blue Jays

L 5-3

Away

7/31/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-1

Away

8/1/2022

Twins

L 5-3

Away

8/2/2022

Twins

W 5-3

Away

8/3/2022

Twins

L 4-1

Away

8/4/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/5/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/6/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/7/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/9/2022

Guardians

-

Home

8/10/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 seconds ago
Aug 3, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Roman Quinn (25) is congratulated by left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 seconds ago
Aug 3, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 seconds ago
Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 seconds ago
Aug 3, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Roman Quinn (25) is congratulated by left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 seconds ago
Aug 3, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 seconds ago
Jul 31, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) and left fielder Kyle Schwarber (right) celebrate a solo home run by Schwarber against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jul 31, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) and left fielder Kyle Schwarber (right) celebrate a solo home run by Schwarber against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Brandon Nakashima at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago