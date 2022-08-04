How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Ragans takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Thursday at Globe Life Field against A.J. Pollock and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The White Sox are third in the majors with a .259 batting average.

The White Sox have the No. 17 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (454 total runs).

The White Sox rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Rangers rank 20th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

The Rangers have scored 467 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Rangers have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu has managed a team-leading 14 home runs and has driven in 55 runs.

Abreu's home runs rank him 58th in baseball, and he ranks 37th in RBI.

Luis Robert is hitting .301 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 13 walks.

Robert ranks 83rd in home runs and 42nd in RBI in the big leagues.

Andrew Vaughn is batting .299 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with a .313 batting average.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager is batting .247 this season with a team-high 24 home runs.

Seager ranks 10th in homers and 37th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Marcus Semien is batting .240 with an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Overall, Semien ranks 45th in homers and 51st in RBI this season.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 64 while batting .244 with 18 home runs.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .282 batting average. He's also hit 15 homers and has 45 RBI.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Athletics W 3-2 Home 7/31/2022 Athletics W 4-1 Home 8/1/2022 Royals L 2-1 Home 8/2/2022 Royals W 9-2 Home 8/3/2022 Royals W 4-1 Home 8/4/2022 Rangers - Away 8/5/2022 Rangers - Away 8/6/2022 Rangers - Away 8/7/2022 Rangers - Away 8/9/2022 Royals - Away 8/9/2022 Royals - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Angels L 9-7 Away 7/31/2022 Angels W 5-2 Away 8/1/2022 Orioles L 7-2 Home 8/2/2022 Orioles L 8-2 Home 8/3/2022 Orioles L 6-3 Home 8/4/2022 White Sox - Home 8/5/2022 White Sox - Home 8/6/2022 White Sox - Home 8/7/2022 White Sox - Home 8/9/2022 Astros - Away 8/10/2022 Astros - Away

