How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Ragans takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Thursday at Globe Life Field against A.J. Pollock and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox are third in the majors with a .259 batting average.
  • The White Sox have the No. 17 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (454 total runs).
  • The White Sox rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Rangers rank 20th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
  • The Rangers have scored 467 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu has managed a team-leading 14 home runs and has driven in 55 runs.
  • Abreu's home runs rank him 58th in baseball, and he ranks 37th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert is hitting .301 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 13 walks.
  • Robert ranks 83rd in home runs and 42nd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Andrew Vaughn is batting .299 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with a .313 batting average.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager is batting .247 this season with a team-high 24 home runs.
  • Seager ranks 10th in homers and 37th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Marcus Semien is batting .240 with an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.
  • Overall, Semien ranks 45th in homers and 51st in RBI this season.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 64 while batting .244 with 18 home runs.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .282 batting average. He's also hit 15 homers and has 45 RBI.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Athletics

W 3-2

Home

7/31/2022

Athletics

W 4-1

Home

8/1/2022

Royals

L 2-1

Home

8/2/2022

Royals

W 9-2

Home

8/3/2022

Royals

W 4-1

Home

8/4/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/5/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/6/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/7/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Angels

L 9-7

Away

7/31/2022

Angels

W 5-2

Away

8/1/2022

Orioles

L 7-2

Home

8/2/2022

Orioles

L 8-2

Home

8/3/2022

Orioles

L 6-3

Home

8/4/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/5/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/6/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/7/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/9/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/10/2022

Astros

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
