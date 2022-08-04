How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Cesar Hernandez and the Washington Nationals on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:05 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).
- The Phillies score the seventh-most runs in baseball (480 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Phillies rank 19th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- The Nationals have scored 406 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies with 33 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 66.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Schwarber is second in home runs and 14th in RBI.
- Hoskins is hitting .247 with 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 49 walks.
- Hoskins is 24th in home runs in the majors and 62nd in RBI.
- J.T. Realmuto is hitting .259 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
- Alec Bohm paces the Phillies with a team-high batting average of .296.
Nationals Impact Players
- Nelson Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 52 while batting .231.
- Among all batters in the majors, Cruz's home run total is 152nd and his RBI tally ranks 46th.
- Hernandez has 98 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .307 this season.
- Hernandez is 405th in homers and 249th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
- Keibert Ruiz leads Washington with a .248 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 24 runs.
- Luke Voit leads Washington in home runs with 13 while driving in 48 runs and slugging .416.
Phillies and Nationals Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/29/2022
Pirates
W 4-2
Away
7/30/2022
Pirates
W 2-1
Away
7/31/2022
Pirates
W 8-2
Away
8/2/2022
Braves
L 13-1
Away
8/3/2022
Braves
W 3-1
Away
8/4/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/5/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/6/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/7/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/9/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Cardinals
W 7-6
Home
7/31/2022
Cardinals
L 5-0
Home
8/1/2022
Mets
L 7-3
Home
8/2/2022
Mets
W 5-1
Home
8/3/2022
Mets
L 9-5
Home
8/4/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/5/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/6/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/7/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/8/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/9/2022
Cubs
-
Away
