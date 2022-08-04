How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 31, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) and left fielder Kyle Schwarber (right) celebrate a solo home run by Schwarber against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 31, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) and left fielder Kyle Schwarber (right) celebrate a solo home run by Schwarber against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Cesar Hernandez and the Washington Nationals on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).
  • The Phillies score the seventh-most runs in baseball (480 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Phillies rank 19th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
  • The Nationals have scored 406 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies with 33 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 66.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Schwarber is second in home runs and 14th in RBI.
  • Hoskins is hitting .247 with 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 49 walks.
  • Hoskins is 24th in home runs in the majors and 62nd in RBI.
  • J.T. Realmuto is hitting .259 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Alec Bohm paces the Phillies with a team-high batting average of .296.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Nelson Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 52 while batting .231.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Cruz's home run total is 152nd and his RBI tally ranks 46th.
  • Hernandez has 98 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .307 this season.
  • Hernandez is 405th in homers and 249th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Keibert Ruiz leads Washington with a .248 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 24 runs.
  • Luke Voit leads Washington in home runs with 13 while driving in 48 runs and slugging .416.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Away

7/30/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

7/31/2022

Pirates

W 8-2

Away

8/2/2022

Braves

L 13-1

Away

8/3/2022

Braves

W 3-1

Away

8/4/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/6/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Cardinals

W 7-6

Home

7/31/2022

Cardinals

L 5-0

Home

8/1/2022

Mets

L 7-3

Home

8/2/2022

Mets

W 5-1

Home

8/3/2022

Mets

L 9-5

Home

8/4/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/6/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/7/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/8/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/9/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 31, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) and left fielder Kyle Schwarber (right) celebrate a solo home run by Schwarber against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 seconds ago
Jul 31, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) and left fielder Kyle Schwarber (right) celebrate a solo home run by Schwarber against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Brandon Nakashima at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Maxime Cressy at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Maxime Cressy vs. Andrey Rublev at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Miomir Kecmanovic at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Athletico Paranaense vs. Estudiantes: Stream Copa Libertadores Soccer Live, TV

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Soccer

Fenerbahce Istanbul vs. Umraniyespor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago