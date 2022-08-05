How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will see Ian Anderson at the rubber for the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a five-game series, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.257).
  • The Mets have the No. 5 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (498 total runs).
  • The Mets are fourth in the league with a .328 on-base percentage.
  • The Braves' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
  • The Braves have scored the fourth-most runs in the league this season with 504.
  • The Braves have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso has posted a team-high 29 home runs and has driven in 91 runs.
  • Including all major league hitters, Alonso is 39th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .261 with 16 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 28th in homers and sixth in RBI so far this year.
  • Starling Marte is batting .299 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .270 with 19 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 39 walks.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley is batting .297 with 29 home runs and 68 RBI. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, Riley is fourth in home runs and ninth in RBI.
  • Matt Olson has 100 hits and an OBP of .334 to go with a slugging percentage of .486 this season.
  • Olson is currently 18th in home runs and 12th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Dansby Swanson is batting .297 to lead Atlanta, while adding 15 homers and 55 runs batted in this season.
  • Marcell Ozuna has 85 hits and an OBP of .275 to go with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Marlins

W 9-3

Away

8/1/2022

Nationals

W 7-3

Away

8/2/2022

Nationals

L 5-1

Away

8/3/2022

Nationals

W 9-5

Away

8/4/2022

Braves

W 6-4

Home

8/5/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/7/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/8/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/9/2022

Reds

-

Home

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-2

Home

7/31/2022

Diamondbacks

W 1-0

Home

8/2/2022

Phillies

W 13-1

Home

8/3/2022

Phillies

L 3-1

Home

8/4/2022

Mets

L 6-4

Away

8/5/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/7/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/9/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
