How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Aug 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will see Ian Anderson at the rubber for the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a five-game series, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022

Friday, August 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Mets have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.257).

The Mets have the No. 5 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (498 total runs).

The Mets are fourth in the league with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Braves' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

The Braves have scored the fourth-most runs in the league this season with 504.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso has posted a team-high 29 home runs and has driven in 91 runs.

Including all major league hitters, Alonso is 39th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .261 with 16 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 44 walks.

Lindor ranks 28th in homers and sixth in RBI so far this year.

Starling Marte is batting .299 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .270 with 19 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 39 walks.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley is batting .297 with 29 home runs and 68 RBI. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.

In all of the major leagues, Riley is fourth in home runs and ninth in RBI.

Matt Olson has 100 hits and an OBP of .334 to go with a slugging percentage of .486 this season.

Olson is currently 18th in home runs and 12th in RBI in the big leagues.

Dansby Swanson is batting .297 to lead Atlanta, while adding 15 homers and 55 runs batted in this season.

Marcell Ozuna has 85 hits and an OBP of .275 to go with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Marlins W 9-3 Away 8/1/2022 Nationals W 7-3 Away 8/2/2022 Nationals L 5-1 Away 8/3/2022 Nationals W 9-5 Away 8/4/2022 Braves W 6-4 Home 8/5/2022 Braves - Home 8/6/2022 Braves - Home 8/6/2022 Braves - Home 8/7/2022 Braves - Home 8/8/2022 Reds - Home 8/9/2022 Reds - Home

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-2 Home 7/31/2022 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Home 8/2/2022 Phillies W 13-1 Home 8/3/2022 Phillies L 3-1 Home 8/4/2022 Mets L 6-4 Away 8/5/2022 Mets - Away 8/6/2022 Mets - Away 8/6/2022 Mets - Away 8/7/2022 Mets - Away 8/9/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/10/2022 Red Sox - Away

Regional restrictions apply.