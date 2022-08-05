How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will see Ian Anderson at the rubber for the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a five-game series, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats
- The Mets have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.257).
- The Mets have the No. 5 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (498 total runs).
- The Mets are fourth in the league with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Braves' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- The Braves have scored the fourth-most runs in the league this season with 504.
- The Braves have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso has posted a team-high 29 home runs and has driven in 91 runs.
- Including all major league hitters, Alonso is 39th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .261 with 16 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
- Lindor ranks 28th in homers and sixth in RBI so far this year.
- Starling Marte is batting .299 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .270 with 19 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 39 walks.
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley is batting .297 with 29 home runs and 68 RBI. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.
- In all of the major leagues, Riley is fourth in home runs and ninth in RBI.
- Matt Olson has 100 hits and an OBP of .334 to go with a slugging percentage of .486 this season.
- Olson is currently 18th in home runs and 12th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Dansby Swanson is batting .297 to lead Atlanta, while adding 15 homers and 55 runs batted in this season.
- Marcell Ozuna has 85 hits and an OBP of .275 to go with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.
Mets and Braves Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Marlins
W 9-3
Away
8/1/2022
Nationals
W 7-3
Away
8/2/2022
Nationals
L 5-1
Away
8/3/2022
Nationals
W 9-5
Away
8/4/2022
Braves
W 6-4
Home
8/5/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/6/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/6/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/7/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/8/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/9/2022
Reds
-
Home
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-2
Home
7/31/2022
Diamondbacks
W 1-0
Home
8/2/2022
Phillies
W 13-1
Home
8/3/2022
Phillies
L 3-1
Home
8/4/2022
Mets
L 6-4
Away
8/5/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/6/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/6/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/7/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/9/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/10/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
How To Watch
August
5
2022
Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
