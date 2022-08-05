How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Aug 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits a two run double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Dean Kremer is starting for the Baltimore Orioles on Friday against Calvin Mitchell and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022

7:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Orioles vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Orioles' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

The Orioles have the No. 19 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (446 total runs).

The Orioles' .304 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 381 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .290.

Orioles Impact Players

Cedric Mullins leads the team in batting average with a mark of .260.

Mullins ranks 136th in homers and 82nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Anthony Santander been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with 19 home runs and 59 RBI.

Santander ranks 28th in homers and 25th in RBI in the majors.

Austin Hays is batting .258 with 24 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .252 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds is batting .258 with 16 home runs and 34 RBI. All three of those stats lead Pittsburgh hitters this season.

In all of the major leagues, Reynolds is 41st in home runs and 158th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .246 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .350 this season.

Hayes is 222nd in homers and 173rd in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Ben Gamel has collected 53 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .362 this season.

Michael Chavis is batting .248 with an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Orioles and Pirates Schedules

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Reds L 8-2 Away 7/31/2022 Reds L 3-2 Away 8/1/2022 Rangers W 7-2 Away 8/2/2022 Rangers W 8-2 Away 8/3/2022 Rangers W 6-3 Away 8/5/2022 Pirates - Home 8/6/2022 Pirates - Home 8/7/2022 Pirates - Home 8/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/9/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/10/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Phillies L 2-1 Home 7/31/2022 Phillies L 8-2 Home 8/2/2022 Brewers W 5-3 Home 8/3/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 8/4/2022 Brewers W 5-4 Home 8/5/2022 Orioles - Away 8/6/2022 Orioles - Away 8/7/2022 Orioles - Away 8/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/9/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/10/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

Regional restrictions apply.