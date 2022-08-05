How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Skip to main content

Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits a two run double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Dean Kremer is starting for the Baltimore Orioles on Friday against Calvin Mitchell and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Orioles vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Orioles' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
  • The Orioles have the No. 19 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (446 total runs).
  • The Orioles' .304 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.
  • The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 381 (3.6 per game).
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .290.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Cedric Mullins leads the team in batting average with a mark of .260.
  • Mullins ranks 136th in homers and 82nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Anthony Santander been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with 19 home runs and 59 RBI.
  • Santander ranks 28th in homers and 25th in RBI in the majors.
  • Austin Hays is batting .258 with 24 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks.
  • Ryan Mountcastle is batting .252 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds is batting .258 with 16 home runs and 34 RBI. All three of those stats lead Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, Reynolds is 41st in home runs and 158th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .246 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .350 this season.
  • Hayes is 222nd in homers and 173rd in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Ben Gamel has collected 53 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .362 this season.
  • Michael Chavis is batting .248 with an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Orioles and Pirates Schedules

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Reds

L 8-2

Away

7/31/2022

Reds

L 3-2

Away

8/1/2022

Rangers

W 7-2

Away

8/2/2022

Rangers

W 8-2

Away

8/3/2022

Rangers

W 6-3

Away

8/5/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/6/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/8/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/9/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/10/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Phillies

L 2-1

Home

7/31/2022

Phillies

L 8-2

Home

8/2/2022

Brewers

W 5-3

Home

8/3/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

8/4/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Home

8/5/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/6/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/7/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/9/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
