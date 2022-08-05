How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Hunter Dozier (17) bats against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Rafael Devers and Bobby Witt Jr., will try to keep it going when the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Red Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Red Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Red Sox's .252 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (477 total runs).
  • The Red Sox's .313 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.
  • The Royals rank 13th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.
  • The Royals have scored 406 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Devers leads the lineup with a batting average of .322, and paces the Red Sox in home runs, with 23 and runs batted in with 59.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Devers ranks 15th in homers and 25th in RBI.
  • Xander Bogaerts has 28 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks while hitting .309.
  • Bogaerts is 136th in home runs in MLB and 74th in RBI.
  • Alex Verdugo is hitting .264 with 22 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
  • J.D. Martinez has 32 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks while hitting .281.

Royals Impact Players

  • Witt Jr. is batting .257 with 15 home runs and 53 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Witt Jr. is 47th in homers and 44th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Hunter Dozier is batting .248 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.
  • Among all major league batters, Dozier ranks 111th in home runs and 152nd in RBI.
  • Nicky Lopez has collected 78 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .297 this season.
  • Salvador Perez's 15 home runs are most among Kansas City batters. He's driven in 47 runs this season while slugging .458.

Red Sox and Royals Schedules

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Brewers

W 7-2

Home

8/1/2022

Astros

W 3-2

Away

8/2/2022

Astros

W 2-1

Away

8/3/2022

Astros

L 6-1

Away

8/4/2022

Royals

L 7-3

Away

8/5/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/6/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/7/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/9/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/10/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/11/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Yankees

W 8-6

Away

8/1/2022

White Sox

W 2-1

Away

8/2/2022

White Sox

L 9-2

Away

8/3/2022

White Sox

L 4-1

Away

8/4/2022

Red Sox

W 7-3

Home

8/5/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/7/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/9/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/9/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/10/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
