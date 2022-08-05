How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Jul 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Hunter Dozier (17) bats against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Rafael Devers and Bobby Witt Jr., will try to keep it going when the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Red Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022

Friday, August 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Red Sox's .252 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (477 total runs).

The Red Sox's .313 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.

The Royals rank 13th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.

The Royals have scored 406 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

Red Sox Impact Players

Devers leads the lineup with a batting average of .322, and paces the Red Sox in home runs, with 23 and runs batted in with 59.

Among all hitters in the majors, Devers ranks 15th in homers and 25th in RBI.

Xander Bogaerts has 28 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks while hitting .309.

Bogaerts is 136th in home runs in MLB and 74th in RBI.

Alex Verdugo is hitting .264 with 22 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

J.D. Martinez has 32 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks while hitting .281.

Royals Impact Players

Witt Jr. is batting .257 with 15 home runs and 53 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Kansas City hitters this season.

Witt Jr. is 47th in homers and 44th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Hunter Dozier is batting .248 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Among all major league batters, Dozier ranks 111th in home runs and 152nd in RBI.

Nicky Lopez has collected 78 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .297 this season.

Salvador Perez's 15 home runs are most among Kansas City batters. He's driven in 47 runs this season while slugging .458.

Red Sox and Royals Schedules

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Brewers W 7-2 Home 8/1/2022 Astros W 3-2 Away 8/2/2022 Astros W 2-1 Away 8/3/2022 Astros L 6-1 Away 8/4/2022 Royals L 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Royals - Away 8/6/2022 Royals - Away 8/7/2022 Royals - Away 8/9/2022 Braves - Home 8/10/2022 Braves - Home 8/11/2022 Orioles - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Yankees W 8-6 Away 8/1/2022 White Sox W 2-1 Away 8/2/2022 White Sox L 9-2 Away 8/3/2022 White Sox L 4-1 Away 8/4/2022 Red Sox W 7-3 Home 8/5/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/6/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/7/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/9/2022 White Sox - Home 8/9/2022 White Sox - Home 8/10/2022 White Sox - Home

