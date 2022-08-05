How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot hitters, Rafael Devers and Bobby Witt Jr., will try to keep it going when the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.
Red Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Red Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Red Sox's .252 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (477 total runs).
- The Red Sox's .313 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.
- The Royals rank 13th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.
- The Royals have scored 406 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).
Red Sox Impact Players
- Devers leads the lineup with a batting average of .322, and paces the Red Sox in home runs, with 23 and runs batted in with 59.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Devers ranks 15th in homers and 25th in RBI.
- Xander Bogaerts has 28 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks while hitting .309.
- Bogaerts is 136th in home runs in MLB and 74th in RBI.
- Alex Verdugo is hitting .264 with 22 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
- J.D. Martinez has 32 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks while hitting .281.
Royals Impact Players
- Witt Jr. is batting .257 with 15 home runs and 53 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Kansas City hitters this season.
- Witt Jr. is 47th in homers and 44th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Hunter Dozier is batting .248 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.
- Among all major league batters, Dozier ranks 111th in home runs and 152nd in RBI.
- Nicky Lopez has collected 78 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .297 this season.
- Salvador Perez's 15 home runs are most among Kansas City batters. He's driven in 47 runs this season while slugging .458.
Red Sox and Royals Schedules
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Brewers
W 7-2
Home
8/1/2022
Astros
W 3-2
Away
8/2/2022
Astros
W 2-1
Away
8/3/2022
Astros
L 6-1
Away
8/4/2022
Royals
L 7-3
Away
8/5/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/6/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/7/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/9/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/10/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/11/2022
Orioles
-
Home
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Yankees
W 8-6
Away
8/1/2022
White Sox
W 2-1
Away
8/2/2022
White Sox
L 9-2
Away
8/3/2022
White Sox
L 4-1
Away
8/4/2022
Red Sox
W 7-3
Home
8/5/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/6/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/7/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/9/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/9/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/10/2022
White Sox
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
5
2022
Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)