How to Watch Cubs vs. Marlins in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/5/2022

Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) is congratulated by left fielder Ian Happ (8) and first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs take on Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Stream Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins in Canada

Cubs vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • Chicago's .242 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs have scored 433 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • Chicago has an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • Miami has the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.237).
  • The Marlins score the 24th-most runs in baseball (411 total, 3.9 per game).
  • Miami is 26th in the league with a .300 on-base percentage.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras is stellar at getting on base when he's at the plate. Contreras leads the Cubs this season with a .369 OBP and 83 hits.
  • Contreras ranks 47th in home runs and 115th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Ian Happ is hitting .273 with 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.
  • Happ ranks 136th in home runs and 74th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Nico Hoerner has racked up a team-high batting average of .292.
  • Patrick Wisdom has hit 20 home runs with 52 RBI. Both are team-highs.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jesus Aguilar is batting .243 with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 23 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .290.
  • Aguilar's home run total puts him 72nd in the majors, and he ranks 86th in RBI.
  • Miguel Rojas has 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .238.
  • Rojas ranks 197th overall in home runs and 196th in RBI this year.
  • Garrett Cooper leads the Marlins with a team-best batting average of .278.
  • Joey Wendle is batting .268 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Cubs and Marlins Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Giants

L 5-4

Away

7/31/2022

Giants

L 4-0

Away

8/2/2022

Cardinals

L 6-0

Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

L 7-2

Away

8/5/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/6/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/7/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/8/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/9/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/10/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Mets

L 4-0

Home

7/31/2022

Mets

L 9-3

Home

8/1/2022

Reds

L 3-1

Home

8/2/2022

Reds

L 2-1

Home

8/3/2022

Reds

W 3-0

Home

8/5/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/6/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/7/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/9/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/10/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/11/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

Free Trial is available in the US only.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network Canada
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
