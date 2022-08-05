How to Watch Cubs vs. Marlins in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/5/2022
Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs take on Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
How to Stream Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins in Canada
- Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network Canada
Cubs vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- Chicago's .242 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- The Cubs have scored 433 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- Chicago has an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- Miami has the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.237).
- The Marlins score the 24th-most runs in baseball (411 total, 3.9 per game).
- Miami is 26th in the league with a .300 on-base percentage.
Cubs Impact Players
- Contreras is stellar at getting on base when he's at the plate. Contreras leads the Cubs this season with a .369 OBP and 83 hits.
- Contreras ranks 47th in home runs and 115th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Ian Happ is hitting .273 with 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.
- Happ ranks 136th in home runs and 74th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Nico Hoerner has racked up a team-high batting average of .292.
- Patrick Wisdom has hit 20 home runs with 52 RBI. Both are team-highs.
Marlins Impact Players
- Jesus Aguilar is batting .243 with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 23 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .290.
- Aguilar's home run total puts him 72nd in the majors, and he ranks 86th in RBI.
- Miguel Rojas has 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .238.
- Rojas ranks 197th overall in home runs and 196th in RBI this year.
- Garrett Cooper leads the Marlins with a team-best batting average of .278.
- Joey Wendle is batting .268 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
Cubs and Marlins Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Giants
L 5-4
Away
7/31/2022
Giants
L 4-0
Away
8/2/2022
Cardinals
L 6-0
Away
8/4/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Away
8/4/2022
Cardinals
L 7-2
Away
8/5/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/6/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/7/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/8/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/9/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/10/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Mets
L 4-0
Home
7/31/2022
Mets
L 9-3
Home
8/1/2022
Reds
L 3-1
Home
8/2/2022
Reds
L 2-1
Home
8/3/2022
Reds
W 3-0
Home
8/5/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/6/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/7/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/9/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/10/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/11/2022
Phillies
-
Away
