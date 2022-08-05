How to Watch Cubs vs. Marlins in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/5/2022

Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs take on Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Stream Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins in Canada

Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022

Friday, August 5, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network Canada

Cubs vs. Marlins Batting Stats

Chicago's .242 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

The Cubs have scored 433 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Chicago has an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Miami has the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.237).

The Marlins score the 24th-most runs in baseball (411 total, 3.9 per game).

Miami is 26th in the league with a .300 on-base percentage.

Cubs Impact Players

Contreras is stellar at getting on base when he's at the plate. Contreras leads the Cubs this season with a .369 OBP and 83 hits.

Contreras ranks 47th in home runs and 115th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Ian Happ is hitting .273 with 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.

Happ ranks 136th in home runs and 74th in RBI in the major leagues.

Nico Hoerner has racked up a team-high batting average of .292.

Patrick Wisdom has hit 20 home runs with 52 RBI. Both are team-highs.

Marlins Impact Players

Jesus Aguilar is batting .243 with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 23 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .290.

Aguilar's home run total puts him 72nd in the majors, and he ranks 86th in RBI.

Miguel Rojas has 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .238.

Rojas ranks 197th overall in home runs and 196th in RBI this year.

Garrett Cooper leads the Marlins with a team-best batting average of .278.

Joey Wendle is batting .268 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Cubs and Marlins Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Giants L 5-4 Away 7/31/2022 Giants L 4-0 Away 8/2/2022 Cardinals L 6-0 Away 8/4/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Away 8/4/2022 Cardinals L 7-2 Away 8/5/2022 Marlins - Home 8/6/2022 Marlins - Home 8/7/2022 Marlins - Home 8/8/2022 Nationals - Home 8/9/2022 Nationals - Home 8/10/2022 Nationals - Home

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Mets L 4-0 Home 7/31/2022 Mets L 9-3 Home 8/1/2022 Reds L 3-1 Home 8/2/2022 Reds L 2-1 Home 8/3/2022 Reds W 3-0 Home 8/5/2022 Cubs - Away 8/6/2022 Cubs - Away 8/7/2022 Cubs - Away 8/9/2022 Phillies - Away 8/10/2022 Phillies - Away 8/11/2022 Phillies - Away

