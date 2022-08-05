Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will take the field at Wrigley Field against the Miami Marlins and Jesus Aguilar on Friday.
Cubs vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network Canada
Cubs vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Cubs' .242 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs are the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (433 total).
- The Cubs' .316 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Marlins rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- The Marlins have scored 411 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .300.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras is batting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 38 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .369.
- Contreras is 47th in homers and 115th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Ian Happ has 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks while hitting .273.
- Happ ranks 136th in home runs and 74th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Nico Hoerner has put up a team-high batting average of .292.
- Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (20) and runs batted in (52).
Marlins Impact Players
- Jesus Aguilar has been key for Miami with 88 hits, an OBP of .290 plus a slugging percentage of .395.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Aguilar's home run total is 72nd and his RBI tally is 86th.
- Miguel Rojas has 76 hits and an OBP of .284 to go with a slugging percentage of .344 this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Rojas ranks 197th in homers and 196th in RBI.
- Garrett Cooper's batting average of .278 leads all Miami hitters this season.
- Joey Wendle has 51 hits and an OBP of .314 to go with a slugging percentage of .368 this season.
Cubs and Marlins Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Giants
L 5-4
Away
7/31/2022
Giants
L 4-0
Away
8/2/2022
Cardinals
L 6-0
Away
8/4/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Away
8/4/2022
Cardinals
L 7-2
Away
8/5/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/6/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/7/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/8/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/9/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/10/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Mets
L 4-0
Home
7/31/2022
Mets
L 9-3
Home
8/1/2022
Reds
L 3-1
Home
8/2/2022
Reds
L 2-1
Home
8/3/2022
Reds
W 3-0
Home
8/5/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/6/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/7/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/9/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/10/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/11/2022
Phillies
-
Away
