How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Cease and Glenn Otto are the projected starters when the Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers face off on Friday at Globe Life Field.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022

Friday, August 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The White Sox rank third in MLB with a .258 batting average.

The White Sox rank 17th in runs scored with 456, 4.3 per game.

The White Sox rank 18th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Rangers rank 19th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

The Rangers have scored 470 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Rangers have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu paces the White Sox in home runs (14) and runs batted in (55).

Of all hitters in the majors, Abreu is 60th in homers and 37th in RBI.

Luis Robert is hitting .301 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.

Robert ranks 83rd in home runs and 42nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Andrew Vaughn is batting .299 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 21 walks.

Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a .309 batting average.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager is batting .249 this season with a team-high 24 home runs.

Seager is 11th in home runs and 37th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Marcus Semien is batting .241 with an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Semien is 47th in home runs and 47th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 64 while batting .244 with 18 home runs.

Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.284) this season while adding 15 home runs and 45 RBI.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Athletics W 4-1 Home 8/1/2022 Royals L 2-1 Home 8/2/2022 Royals W 9-2 Home 8/3/2022 Royals W 4-1 Home 8/4/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away 8/5/2022 Rangers - Away 8/6/2022 Rangers - Away 8/7/2022 Rangers - Away 8/9/2022 Royals - Away 8/9/2022 Royals - Away 8/10/2022 Royals - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Angels W 5-2 Away 8/1/2022 Orioles L 7-2 Home 8/2/2022 Orioles L 8-2 Home 8/3/2022 Orioles L 6-3 Home 8/4/2022 White Sox W 3-2 Home 8/5/2022 White Sox - Home 8/6/2022 White Sox - Home 8/7/2022 White Sox - Home 8/9/2022 Astros - Away 8/10/2022 Astros - Away 8/11/2022 Astros - Away

Regional restrictions apply.