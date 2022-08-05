How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs out a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will try to defeat Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .241 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
  • The Astros are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (476 total).
  • The Astros are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Guardians rank eighth in MLB with a .251 team batting average.
  • The Guardians have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 460 (4.4 per game).
  • The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .304, and leads the Astros in home runs, with 30 and runs batted in with 72.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks 12th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Kyle Tucker is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks.
  • Tucker is 28th in homers and 12th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .247 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 57 walks.
  • Jose Altuve has 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .283.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (21) and runs batted in (86) this season while batting .282.
  • In all of MLB, Ramirez ranks 18th in homers and third in RBI.
  • Amed Rosario is batting .290 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.
  • Rosario is 197th in home runs and 103rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Steven Kwan is batting .297 to lead Cleveland this season.
  • Andres Gimenez leads Cleveland in batting average (.297) this season while adding 12 home runs and 50 RBI.

Astros and Guardians Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Mariners

W 3-2

Home

8/1/2022

Red Sox

L 3-2

Home

8/2/2022

Red Sox

L 2-1

Home

8/3/2022

Red Sox

W 6-1

Home

8/4/2022

Guardians

W 6-0

Away

8/5/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/6/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/7/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/9/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/10/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/11/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Rays

W 5-3

Away

8/1/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-5

Home

8/2/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-3

Home

8/3/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-4

Home

8/4/2022

Astros

L 6-0

Home

8/5/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/6/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/7/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/9/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/10/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/11/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
