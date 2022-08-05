How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Aug 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs out a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will try to defeat Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022

Friday, August 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The Astros' .241 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

The Astros are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (476 total).

The Astros are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Guardians rank eighth in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

The Guardians have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 460 (4.4 per game).

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .304, and leads the Astros in home runs, with 30 and runs batted in with 72.

Among all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks 12th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks.

Tucker is 28th in homers and 12th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Alex Bregman is batting .247 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 57 walks.

Jose Altuve has 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .283.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (21) and runs batted in (86) this season while batting .282.

In all of MLB, Ramirez ranks 18th in homers and third in RBI.

Amed Rosario is batting .290 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Rosario is 197th in home runs and 103rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Steven Kwan is batting .297 to lead Cleveland this season.

Andres Gimenez leads Cleveland in batting average (.297) this season while adding 12 home runs and 50 RBI.

Astros and Guardians Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Mariners W 3-2 Home 8/1/2022 Red Sox L 3-2 Home 8/2/2022 Red Sox L 2-1 Home 8/3/2022 Red Sox W 6-1 Home 8/4/2022 Guardians W 6-0 Away 8/5/2022 Guardians - Away 8/6/2022 Guardians - Away 8/7/2022 Guardians - Away 8/9/2022 Rangers - Home 8/10/2022 Rangers - Home 8/11/2022 Rangers - Home

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Rays W 5-3 Away 8/1/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home 8/2/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Home 8/3/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-4 Home 8/4/2022 Astros L 6-0 Home 8/5/2022 Astros - Home 8/6/2022 Astros - Home 8/7/2022 Astros - Home 8/9/2022 Tigers - Away 8/10/2022 Tigers - Away 8/11/2022 Tigers - Away

