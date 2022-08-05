How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Aug 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs out a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros head into the second of a four-game series against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022

Friday, August 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The Astros are 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

The Astros rank 13th in runs scored with 476, 4.4 per game.

The Astros are 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

The Guardians have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 460 (4.4 per game).

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (30), runs batted in (72) and has posted a team-best batting average of .304.

Including all MLB batters, Alvarez ranks 12th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Kyle Tucker has 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks while batting .241.

Of all major league hitters, Tucker ranks 28th in homers and 12th in RBI.

Alex Bregman has 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .247.

Jose Altuve has 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks while batting .283.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 86.

In all of baseball, Ramirez ranks 18th in homers and third in RBI.

Amed Rosario has collected 118 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .410 on the year.

Rosario ranks 197th in home runs and 103rd in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Kwan is batting .297 to lead Cleveland this season.

Andres Gimenez leads Cleveland in batting average (.297) this season while adding 12 home runs and 50 RBI.

Astros and Guardians Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Mariners W 3-2 Home 8/1/2022 Red Sox L 3-2 Home 8/2/2022 Red Sox L 2-1 Home 8/3/2022 Red Sox W 6-1 Home 8/4/2022 Guardians W 6-0 Away 8/5/2022 Guardians - Away 8/6/2022 Guardians - Away 8/7/2022 Guardians - Away 8/9/2022 Rangers - Home 8/10/2022 Rangers - Home 8/11/2022 Rangers - Home

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Rays W 5-3 Away 8/1/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home 8/2/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Home 8/3/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-4 Home 8/4/2022 Astros L 6-0 Home 8/5/2022 Astros - Home 8/6/2022 Astros - Home 8/7/2022 Astros - Home 8/9/2022 Tigers - Away 8/10/2022 Tigers - Away 8/11/2022 Tigers - Away

