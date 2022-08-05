How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros head into the second of a four-game series against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The Astros are 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.
- The Astros rank 13th in runs scored with 476, 4.4 per game.
- The Astros are 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
- The Guardians have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 460 (4.4 per game).
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (30), runs batted in (72) and has posted a team-best batting average of .304.
- Including all MLB batters, Alvarez ranks 12th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Kyle Tucker has 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks while batting .241.
- Of all major league hitters, Tucker ranks 28th in homers and 12th in RBI.
- Alex Bregman has 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .247.
- Jose Altuve has 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks while batting .283.
Guardians Impact Players
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 86.
- In all of baseball, Ramirez ranks 18th in homers and third in RBI.
- Amed Rosario has collected 118 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .410 on the year.
- Rosario ranks 197th in home runs and 103rd in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
- Kwan is batting .297 to lead Cleveland this season.
- Andres Gimenez leads Cleveland in batting average (.297) this season while adding 12 home runs and 50 RBI.
Astros and Guardians Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Mariners
W 3-2
Home
8/1/2022
Red Sox
L 3-2
Home
8/2/2022
Red Sox
L 2-1
Home
8/3/2022
Red Sox
W 6-1
Home
8/4/2022
Guardians
W 6-0
Away
8/5/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/6/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/7/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/9/2022
Rangers
-
Home
8/10/2022
Rangers
-
Home
8/11/2022
Rangers
-
Home
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Rays
W 5-3
Away
8/1/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-5
Home
8/2/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-3
Home
8/3/2022
Diamondbacks
W 7-4
Home
8/4/2022
Astros
L 6-0
Home
8/5/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/6/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/7/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/9/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/10/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/11/2022
Tigers
-
Away
