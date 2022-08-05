How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Hunter Dozier (17) bats against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Devers and Bobby Witt Jr. are the hottest hitters on the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals, who play on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Red Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Red Sox's .252 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.
  • The Red Sox have the No. 12 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (477 total runs).
  • The Red Sox's .313 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.
  • The Royals have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
  • The Royals have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 406 (3.8 per game).
  • The Royals have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Devers leads the Red Sox in home runs (23), runs batted in (59) and has put up a team-high batting average of .322.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Devers' home runs rank him 15th, and his RBI tally puts him 25th.
  • Xander Bogaerts has 28 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks while hitting .309.
  • Bogaerts ranks 136th in home runs and 74th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Alex Verdugo is hitting .264 with 22 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
  • J.D. Martinez is batting .281 with 32 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs with 15, runs batted in with 53 and his batting average of .257 is also best on his team.
  • Witt Jr. ranks 47th in home runs and 44th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Hunter Dozier is batting .248 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.
  • Dozier is currently 111th in home runs and 152nd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Nicky Lopez has 78 hits this season and a slash line of .249/.308/.297.
  • Salvador Perez is slugging .458 this season, with a team-best 15 homers while driving in 47 runs.

Red Sox and Royals Schedules

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Brewers

W 7-2

Home

8/1/2022

Astros

W 3-2

Away

8/2/2022

Astros

W 2-1

Away

8/3/2022

Astros

L 6-1

Away

8/4/2022

Royals

L 7-3

Away

8/5/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/6/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/7/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/9/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/10/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/11/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Yankees

W 8-6

Away

8/1/2022

White Sox

W 2-1

Away

8/2/2022

White Sox

L 9-2

Away

8/3/2022

White Sox

L 4-1

Away

8/4/2022

Red Sox

W 7-3

Home

8/5/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/7/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/9/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/9/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/10/2022

White Sox

-

Home

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
