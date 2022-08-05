How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Jul 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Hunter Dozier (17) bats against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Devers and Bobby Witt Jr. are the hottest hitters on the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals, who play on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022

Friday, August 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

NESN (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Red Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Red Sox's .252 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

The Red Sox have the No. 12 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (477 total runs).

The Red Sox's .313 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.

The Royals have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

The Royals have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 406 (3.8 per game).

The Royals have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

Red Sox Impact Players

Devers leads the Red Sox in home runs (23), runs batted in (59) and has put up a team-high batting average of .322.

Including all hitters in MLB, Devers' home runs rank him 15th, and his RBI tally puts him 25th.

Xander Bogaerts has 28 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks while hitting .309.

Bogaerts ranks 136th in home runs and 74th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Alex Verdugo is hitting .264 with 22 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

J.D. Martinez is batting .281 with 32 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Royals Impact Players

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs with 15, runs batted in with 53 and his batting average of .257 is also best on his team.

Witt Jr. ranks 47th in home runs and 44th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Hunter Dozier is batting .248 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Dozier is currently 111th in home runs and 152nd in RBI in the big leagues.

Nicky Lopez has 78 hits this season and a slash line of .249/.308/.297.

Salvador Perez is slugging .458 this season, with a team-best 15 homers while driving in 47 runs.

Red Sox and Royals Schedules

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Brewers W 7-2 Home 8/1/2022 Astros W 3-2 Away 8/2/2022 Astros W 2-1 Away 8/3/2022 Astros L 6-1 Away 8/4/2022 Royals L 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Royals - Away 8/6/2022 Royals - Away 8/7/2022 Royals - Away 8/9/2022 Braves - Home 8/10/2022 Braves - Home 8/11/2022 Orioles - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Yankees W 8-6 Away 8/1/2022 White Sox W 2-1 Away 8/2/2022 White Sox L 9-2 Away 8/3/2022 White Sox L 4-1 Away 8/4/2022 Red Sox W 7-3 Home 8/5/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/6/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/7/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/9/2022 White Sox - Home 8/9/2022 White Sox - Home 8/10/2022 White Sox - Home

Regional restrictions apply.