Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) is congratulated by left fielder Ian Happ (8) and first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Jesus Aguilar and the Miami Marlins hit the field on Friday at Wrigley Field against Justin Steele, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 2:20 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).
  • The Cubs have the No. 21 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (433 total runs).
  • The Cubs are 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.
  • The Marlins rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
  • The Marlins have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 411 (3.9 per game).
  • The Marlins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .300.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras is batting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Contreras ranks 82nd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
  • Ian Happ is batting .273 with 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.
  • Happ is 136th in homers and 74th in RBI among MLB batters this year.
  • Nico Hoerner paces the Cubs' lineup with a .292 batting average.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 20 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 52.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Aguilar has been key for Miami with 88 hits, an OBP of .290 plus a slugging percentage of .395.
  • In all of MLB, Aguilar is 72nd in home runs and 86th in RBI.
  • Miguel Rojas has 76 hits and an OBP of .284 to go with a slugging percentage of .344 this season.
  • Rojas ranks 197th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 196th in RBI.
  • Garrett Cooper's batting average of .278 leads all Miami hitters this season.
  • Joey Wendle has 51 hits and an OBP of .314 to go with a slugging percentage of .368 this season.

Cubs and Marlins Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Giants

L 5-4

Away

7/31/2022

Giants

L 4-0

Away

8/2/2022

Cardinals

L 6-0

Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

L 7-2

Away

8/5/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/6/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/7/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/8/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/9/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/10/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Mets

L 4-0

Home

7/31/2022

Mets

L 9-3

Home

8/1/2022

Reds

L 3-1

Home

8/2/2022

Reds

L 2-1

Home

8/3/2022

Reds

W 3-0

Home

8/5/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/6/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/7/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/9/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/10/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/11/2022

Phillies

-

Away

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Start your free trial today!
