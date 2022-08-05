How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets face Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Friday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .257 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Mets score the fifth-most runs in baseball (498 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Mets' .328 on-base percentage is fourth-best in the league.
  • The Braves rank 10th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
  • The Braves have scored the fourth-most runs in the league this season with 504.
  • The Braves have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso has posted a team-high 29 home runs and has driven in 91 runs.
  • Of all major league hitters, Alonso is 39th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .261 with 16 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Including all major league batters, Lindor ranks 28th in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • Starling Marte is batting .299 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
  • Brandon Nimmo has 19 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .270.

Braves Impact Players

  • Riley is batting .297 with 29 home runs and 68 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.
  • In all of MLB, Riley is fourth in home runs and ninth in RBI.
  • Matt Olson is batting .246 with an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .486 this season.
  • Olson ranks 18th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 12th in RBI.
  • Dansby Swanson leads Atlanta with a .297 batting average while slugging 15 homers and driving in 55 runs.
  • Marcell Ozuna has 85 hits and an OBP of .275 to go with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Marlins

W 9-3

Away

8/1/2022

Nationals

W 7-3

Away

8/2/2022

Nationals

L 5-1

Away

8/3/2022

Nationals

W 9-5

Away

8/4/2022

Braves

W 6-4

Home

8/5/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/7/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/8/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/9/2022

Reds

-

Home

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-2

Home

7/31/2022

Diamondbacks

W 1-0

Home

8/2/2022

Phillies

W 13-1

Home

8/3/2022

Phillies

L 3-1

Home

8/4/2022

Mets

L 6-4

Away

8/5/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/7/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/9/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Paula Badosa at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Cori Gauff at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Aug 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs out a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Aug 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs out a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Aug 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Aug 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Aug 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits a two run double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits a two run double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. Nick Kyrgios at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago