How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets face Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Friday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats
- The Mets' .257 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
- The Mets score the fifth-most runs in baseball (498 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Mets' .328 on-base percentage is fourth-best in the league.
- The Braves rank 10th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
- The Braves have scored the fourth-most runs in the league this season with 504.
- The Braves have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso has posted a team-high 29 home runs and has driven in 91 runs.
- Of all major league hitters, Alonso is 39th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Francisco Lindor is batting .261 with 16 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
- Including all major league batters, Lindor ranks 28th in homers and sixth in RBI.
- Starling Marte is batting .299 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
- Brandon Nimmo has 19 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .270.
Braves Impact Players
- Riley is batting .297 with 29 home runs and 68 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.
- In all of MLB, Riley is fourth in home runs and ninth in RBI.
- Matt Olson is batting .246 with an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .486 this season.
- Olson ranks 18th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 12th in RBI.
- Dansby Swanson leads Atlanta with a .297 batting average while slugging 15 homers and driving in 55 runs.
- Marcell Ozuna has 85 hits and an OBP of .275 to go with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.
Mets and Braves Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Marlins
W 9-3
Away
8/1/2022
Nationals
W 7-3
Away
8/2/2022
Nationals
L 5-1
Away
8/3/2022
Nationals
W 9-5
Away
8/4/2022
Braves
W 6-4
Home
8/5/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/6/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/6/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/7/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/8/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/9/2022
Reds
-
Home
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-2
Home
7/31/2022
Diamondbacks
W 1-0
Home
8/2/2022
Phillies
W 13-1
Home
8/3/2022
Phillies
L 3-1
Home
8/4/2022
Mets
L 6-4
Away
8/5/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/6/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/6/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/7/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/9/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/10/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
5
2022
Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)