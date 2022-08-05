How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Aug 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets face Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Friday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022

Friday, August 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Mets' .257 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

The Mets score the fifth-most runs in baseball (498 total, 4.7 per game).

The Mets' .328 on-base percentage is fourth-best in the league.

The Braves rank 10th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

The Braves have scored the fourth-most runs in the league this season with 504.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso has posted a team-high 29 home runs and has driven in 91 runs.

Of all major league hitters, Alonso is 39th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Francisco Lindor is batting .261 with 16 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 44 walks.

Including all major league batters, Lindor ranks 28th in homers and sixth in RBI.

Starling Marte is batting .299 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Brandon Nimmo has 19 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .270.

Braves Impact Players

Riley is batting .297 with 29 home runs and 68 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.

In all of MLB, Riley is fourth in home runs and ninth in RBI.

Matt Olson is batting .246 with an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .486 this season.

Olson ranks 18th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 12th in RBI.

Dansby Swanson leads Atlanta with a .297 batting average while slugging 15 homers and driving in 55 runs.

Marcell Ozuna has 85 hits and an OBP of .275 to go with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Marlins W 9-3 Away 8/1/2022 Nationals W 7-3 Away 8/2/2022 Nationals L 5-1 Away 8/3/2022 Nationals W 9-5 Away 8/4/2022 Braves W 6-4 Home 8/5/2022 Braves - Home 8/6/2022 Braves - Home 8/6/2022 Braves - Home 8/7/2022 Braves - Home 8/8/2022 Reds - Home 8/9/2022 Reds - Home

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-2 Home 7/31/2022 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Home 8/2/2022 Phillies W 13-1 Home 8/3/2022 Phillies L 3-1 Home 8/4/2022 Mets L 6-4 Away 8/5/2022 Mets - Away 8/6/2022 Mets - Away 8/6/2022 Mets - Away 8/7/2022 Mets - Away 8/9/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/10/2022 Red Sox - Away

Regional restrictions apply.