How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Oneil Cruz take the field against Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022

Friday, August 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Orioles vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Orioles' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Orioles rank 19th in runs scored with 446, 4.2 per game.

The Orioles' .304 on-base percentage is 23rd in the league.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 381 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Orioles Impact Players

Cedric Mullins paces the Orioles with a team-high batting average of .260.

Among all MLB hitters, Mullins ranks 65th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.

Santander been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with 19 home runs and 59 runs batted in.

Santander ranks 28th in homers in baseball and 25th in RBI.

Austin Hays has 24 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .258.

Ryan Mountcastle has 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .252.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 16, runs batted in with 34 and his batting average of .258 is also best on his team.

Among all hitters in MLB, Reynolds' home run total is 41st and his RBI tally is 158th.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .246 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .350 this season.

Hayes is currently 222nd in homers and 173rd in RBI in the big leagues.

Ben Gamel has 53 hits this season and a slash line of .237/.333/.362.

Michael Chavis has 67 hits and an OBP of .285 to go with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Orioles and Pirates Schedules

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Reds L 8-2 Away 7/31/2022 Reds L 3-2 Away 8/1/2022 Rangers W 7-2 Away 8/2/2022 Rangers W 8-2 Away 8/3/2022 Rangers W 6-3 Away 8/5/2022 Pirates - Home 8/6/2022 Pirates - Home 8/7/2022 Pirates - Home 8/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/9/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/10/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Phillies L 2-1 Home 7/31/2022 Phillies L 8-2 Home 8/2/2022 Brewers W 5-3 Home 8/3/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 8/4/2022 Brewers W 5-4 Home 8/5/2022 Orioles - Away 8/6/2022 Orioles - Away 8/7/2022 Orioles - Away 8/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/9/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/10/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

