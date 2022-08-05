How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits a two run double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Oneil Cruz take the field against Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Orioles vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Orioles' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Orioles rank 19th in runs scored with 446, 4.2 per game.
  • The Orioles' .304 on-base percentage is 23rd in the league.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 381 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Cedric Mullins paces the Orioles with a team-high batting average of .260.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Mullins ranks 65th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.
  • Santander been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with 19 home runs and 59 runs batted in.
  • Santander ranks 28th in homers in baseball and 25th in RBI.
  • Austin Hays has 24 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .258.
  • Ryan Mountcastle has 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .252.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 16, runs batted in with 34 and his batting average of .258 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Reynolds' home run total is 41st and his RBI tally is 158th.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .246 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .350 this season.
  • Hayes is currently 222nd in homers and 173rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Ben Gamel has 53 hits this season and a slash line of .237/.333/.362.
  • Michael Chavis has 67 hits and an OBP of .285 to go with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Orioles and Pirates Schedules

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Reds

L 8-2

Away

7/31/2022

Reds

L 3-2

Away

8/1/2022

Rangers

W 7-2

Away

8/2/2022

Rangers

W 8-2

Away

8/3/2022

Rangers

W 6-3

Away

8/5/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/6/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/8/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/9/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/10/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Pirates

7/30/2022

Phillies

L 2-1

Home

7/31/2022

Phillies

L 8-2

Home

8/2/2022

Brewers

W 5-3

Home

8/3/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

8/4/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Home

8/5/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/6/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/7/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/9/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

