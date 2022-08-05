How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers will send Dylan Cease and Glenn Otto, respectively, out to start when the two clubs play on Friday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The White Sox have the third-best batting average in the league (.258).

The White Sox are the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (456 total).

The White Sox rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Rangers' .240 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

The Rangers have scored 470 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Rangers have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with 14 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 55.

In all of MLB, Abreu ranks 60th in home runs and 37th in RBI.

Luis Robert is hitting .301 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.

Robert ranks 83rd in home runs and 42nd in RBI in the big leagues.

Andrew Vaughn is batting .299 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 21 walks.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with a team-leading batting average of .309.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs this season with 24 while driving in 55 runs.

Seager is 11th in home runs and 37th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Marcus Semien has collected 102 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .404 on the year.

Among all MLB hitters, Semien ranks 47th in homers and 47th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 64 while batting .244 with 18 home runs.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .284. He's also hit 15 home runs with 45 RBI.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Athletics W 4-1 Home 8/1/2022 Royals L 2-1 Home 8/2/2022 Royals W 9-2 Home 8/3/2022 Royals W 4-1 Home 8/4/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away 8/5/2022 Rangers - Away 8/6/2022 Rangers - Away 8/7/2022 Rangers - Away 8/9/2022 Royals - Away 8/9/2022 Royals - Away 8/10/2022 Royals - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Angels W 5-2 Away 8/1/2022 Orioles L 7-2 Home 8/2/2022 Orioles L 8-2 Home 8/3/2022 Orioles L 6-3 Home 8/4/2022 White Sox W 3-2 Home 8/5/2022 White Sox - Home 8/6/2022 White Sox - Home 8/7/2022 White Sox - Home 8/9/2022 Astros - Away 8/10/2022 Astros - Away 8/11/2022 Astros - Away

