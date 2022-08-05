How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers will send Dylan Cease and Glenn Otto, respectively, out to start when the two clubs play on Friday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the third-best batting average in the league (.258).
  • The White Sox are the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (456 total).
  • The White Sox rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
  • The Rangers' .240 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
  • The Rangers have scored 470 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with 14 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 55.
  • In all of MLB, Abreu ranks 60th in home runs and 37th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert is hitting .301 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Robert ranks 83rd in home runs and 42nd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Andrew Vaughn is batting .299 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with a team-leading batting average of .309.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs this season with 24 while driving in 55 runs.
  • Seager is 11th in home runs and 37th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Marcus Semien has collected 102 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .404 on the year.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Semien ranks 47th in homers and 47th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 64 while batting .244 with 18 home runs.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .284. He's also hit 15 home runs with 45 RBI.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Athletics

W 4-1

Home

8/1/2022

Royals

L 2-1

Home

8/2/2022

Royals

W 9-2

Home

8/3/2022

Royals

W 4-1

Home

8/4/2022

Rangers

L 3-2

Away

8/5/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/6/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/7/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/10/2022

Royals

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Angels

W 5-2

Away

8/1/2022

Orioles

L 7-2

Home

8/2/2022

Orioles

L 8-2

Home

8/3/2022

Orioles

L 6-3

Home

8/4/2022

White Sox

W 3-2

Home

8/5/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/6/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/7/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/9/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/10/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/11/2022

Astros

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18594833
Golf

How to Watch the AIG Women's Open, Third Round

By Matthew Beighle34 minutes ago
imago1013579654h
Soccer

How to Watch Fulham vs. Liverpool

By Tom Sunderland37 minutes ago
imago1013311073h
Golf

How to Watch the Cazoo Open, Third Round

By Matthew Beighle42 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Paula Badosa at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Cori Gauff at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs out a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs out a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago