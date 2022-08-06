Skip to main content

How to Watch Angels at Mariners: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Angels and Mariners play the second game of day-night doubleheader to make up lockout-delayed game on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Angels (45-61) continued their mastery of the Seattle Mariners (57-50) on Friday night, improving to 6-3 against their American League West rivals on the season. On Saturday night, the teams play the nightcap of a day-night doubleheader at T-Mobile Park in Seattle to make up an April 5 game that was postponed by the lockout. 

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream the Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

While the Angels are well back in the wild-card chase, the Mariners own the third and final spot with a game-and-a-half lead over the Orioles. But Seattle was cooled off by the All-Star break, going 6-8 since the midsummer classic after entering the break with 14 consecutive wins.

Los Angeles coughed up a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the ninth but recovered to win the game in the 10th. Taylor Ward lofted a fly ball to right to score designated runner Magneuris Sierra. Seattle tied the game in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI double by Adam Frazier and a two-run single from Ty France.

The Mariners have right-hander Chris Flexen scheduled for the nightcap. He is 7-8 with a 3.73 ERA and 1.369 WHIP in 20 starts and 111 innings. He got no decision on July 30 in a win at Houston, allowing two runs in 5.1 innings.

Left-hander Reid Detmers is set for the Angels. He is 3-3 in 16 starts with a 3.62 ERA and 1.049 WHIP in 82 innings. He struck out a career-high 12 batters on Sunday, taking a no-decision in a loss to the Rangers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

