How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Christian Walker and Charlie Blackmon will be among the stars on display when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022

Friday, August 5, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks have the third-worst batting average in the league (.225).

The Diamondbacks have the No. 20 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (441 total runs).

The Diamondbacks are 24th in the league with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Rockies have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 482.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .324.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker paces the Diamondbacks with 25 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 58.

Of all MLB hitters, Walker ranks 150th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Ketel Marte is batting .257 to lead the lineup.

Marte is 111th in home runs and 140th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Daulton Varsho is batting .239 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 31 walks.

Josh Rojas is batting .268 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Blackmon is batting .268 with 16 home runs and 60 RBI for Colorado this season.

Blackmon's home run total places him 41st in the big leagues, and he ranks 23rd in RBI.

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (22) and runs batted in (72) this season while batting .277.

Cron ranks 16th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and seventh in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers is slashing .282/.331/.434 this season for the Rockies.

Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.313) this season while adding three home runs and 39 RBI.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Braves L 6-2 Away 7/31/2022 Braves L 1-0 Away 8/1/2022 Guardians L 6-5 Away 8/2/2022 Guardians W 6-3 Away 8/3/2022 Guardians L 7-4 Away 8/5/2022 Rockies - Home 8/6/2022 Rockies - Home 8/7/2022 Rockies - Home 8/8/2022 Pirates - Home 8/9/2022 Pirates - Home 8/10/2022 Pirates - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 Padres L 4-1 Away 8/2/2022 Padres L 13-5 Away 8/2/2022 Padres L 3-2 Away 8/3/2022 Padres L 9-1 Away 8/4/2022 Padres W 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/6/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/9/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/10/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/11/2022 Cardinals - Home

