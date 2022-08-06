How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 4, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) advances home on a two-RBI double hit by second baseman Ryan McMahon (not pictured) during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Walker and Charlie Blackmon will be among the stars on display when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks have the third-worst batting average in the league (.225).
  • The Diamondbacks have the No. 20 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (441 total runs).
  • The Diamondbacks are 24th in the league with a .303 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Rockies have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 482.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .324.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker paces the Diamondbacks with 25 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 58.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Walker ranks 150th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
  • Ketel Marte is batting .257 to lead the lineup.
  • Marte is 111th in home runs and 140th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Daulton Varsho is batting .239 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Josh Rojas is batting .268 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Blackmon is batting .268 with 16 home runs and 60 RBI for Colorado this season.
  • Blackmon's home run total places him 41st in the big leagues, and he ranks 23rd in RBI.
  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (22) and runs batted in (72) this season while batting .277.
  • Cron ranks 16th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and seventh in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers is slashing .282/.331/.434 this season for the Rockies.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.313) this season while adding three home runs and 39 RBI.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Braves

L 6-2

Away

7/31/2022

Braves

L 1-0

Away

8/1/2022

Guardians

L 6-5

Away

8/2/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Away

8/3/2022

Guardians

L 7-4

Away

8/5/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/6/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/8/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/9/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/1/2022

Padres

L 4-1

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

L 13-5

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

L 3-2

Away

8/3/2022

Padres

L 9-1

Away

8/4/2022

Padres

W 7-3

Away

8/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/10/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/11/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

