How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies will play on Saturday at Chase Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Ketel Marte and C.J. Cron among those expected to deliver at the plate.
- Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Diamondbacks' .226 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.
- The Diamondbacks are the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (447 total).
- The Diamondbacks are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .304.
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .262 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 487.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks in home runs (25) and runs batted in (58).
- Of all batters in baseball, Walker is ninth in home runs and 28th in RBI.
- Marte's .257 batting average is a team-high mark.
- Marte ranks 113th in homers in the majors and 135th in RBI.
- Daulton Varsho is hitting .240 with 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 33 walks.
- Josh Rojas has 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks while hitting .268.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 72.
- In all of baseball, Cron ranks 17th in home runs and eighth in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .267 with an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .454 this season.
- Blackmon is currently 41st in home runs and 23rd in RBI in the major leagues.
- Brendan Rodgers has 105 hits this season and a slash line of .279/.329/.430.
- Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a batting average of .312. He's also hit three home runs with 40 RBI.
Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Braves
L 1-0
Away
8/1/2022
Guardians
L 6-5
Away
8/2/2022
Guardians
W 6-3
Away
8/3/2022
Guardians
L 7-4
Away
8/5/2022
Rockies
W 6-5
Home
8/6/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/7/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/8/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/9/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/10/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/11/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Padres
L 13-5
Away
8/2/2022
Padres
L 3-2
Away
8/3/2022
Padres
L 9-1
Away
8/4/2022
Padres
W 7-3
Away
8/5/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-5
Away
8/6/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/7/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/9/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/10/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/11/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/12/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
