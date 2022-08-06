How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 5, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA. Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte blows a bubble while waiting on third base for a pitch against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Mlb Coverage Of Colorado Rockies At Arizona Diamondbacks 6 40 P M Start 6983928002

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies will play on Saturday at Chase Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Ketel Marte and C.J. Cron among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks' .226 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.
  • The Diamondbacks are the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (447 total).
  • The Diamondbacks are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .304.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .262 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 487.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks in home runs (25) and runs batted in (58).
  • Of all batters in baseball, Walker is ninth in home runs and 28th in RBI.
  • Marte's .257 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Marte ranks 113th in homers in the majors and 135th in RBI.
  • Daulton Varsho is hitting .240 with 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Josh Rojas has 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks while hitting .268.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 72.
  • In all of baseball, Cron ranks 17th in home runs and eighth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .267 with an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .454 this season.
  • Blackmon is currently 41st in home runs and 23rd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 105 hits this season and a slash line of .279/.329/.430.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a batting average of .312. He's also hit three home runs with 40 RBI.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Braves

L 1-0

Away

8/1/2022

Guardians

L 6-5

Away

8/2/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Away

8/3/2022

Guardians

L 7-4

Away

8/5/2022

Rockies

W 6-5

Home

8/6/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/8/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/9/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Padres

L 13-5

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

L 3-2

Away

8/3/2022

Padres

L 9-1

Away

8/4/2022

Padres

W 7-3

Away

8/5/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-5

Away

8/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/10/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/11/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
