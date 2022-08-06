How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Aug 5, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA. Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte blows a bubble while waiting on third base for a pitch against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Mlb Coverage Of Colorado Rockies At Arizona Diamondbacks 6 40 P M Start 6983928002

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies will play on Saturday at Chase Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Ketel Marte and C.J. Cron among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks' .226 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.

The Diamondbacks are the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (447 total).

The Diamondbacks are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 487.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks in home runs (25) and runs batted in (58).

Of all batters in baseball, Walker is ninth in home runs and 28th in RBI.

Marte's .257 batting average is a team-high mark.

Marte ranks 113th in homers in the majors and 135th in RBI.

Daulton Varsho is hitting .240 with 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 33 walks.

Josh Rojas has 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks while hitting .268.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 72.

In all of baseball, Cron ranks 17th in home runs and eighth in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .267 with an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .454 this season.

Blackmon is currently 41st in home runs and 23rd in RBI in the major leagues.

Brendan Rodgers has 105 hits this season and a slash line of .279/.329/.430.

Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a batting average of .312. He's also hit three home runs with 40 RBI.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Braves L 1-0 Away 8/1/2022 Guardians L 6-5 Away 8/2/2022 Guardians W 6-3 Away 8/3/2022 Guardians L 7-4 Away 8/5/2022 Rockies W 6-5 Home 8/6/2022 Rockies - Home 8/7/2022 Rockies - Home 8/8/2022 Pirates - Home 8/9/2022 Pirates - Home 8/10/2022 Pirates - Home 8/11/2022 Pirates - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Padres L 13-5 Away 8/2/2022 Padres L 3-2 Away 8/3/2022 Padres L 9-1 Away 8/4/2022 Padres W 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-5 Away 8/6/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/9/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/10/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/11/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

