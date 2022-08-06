How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a game-winning RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets head into the third of a five-game series against Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Mets rank fourth in MLB with a .258 batting average.

The Mets are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (504 total).

The Mets rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Braves have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

The Braves are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 513 total runs this season.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso has a team-leading 29 home runs and has driven in 91 runs.

Alonso's home runs place him fourth in the majors, and he ranks second in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .262 with 16 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 44 walks.

Among all major league hitters, Lindor is 28th in home runs and sixth in RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .272 with 20 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 39 walks.

Starling Marte has 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks while batting .298.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley is batting .297 this season with a team-high 29 home runs and 69 RBI.

Riley's home run total puts him fourth in MLB, and he is 10th in RBI.

Matt Olson is batting .248 with an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .489 this season.

Overall, Olson ranks 20th in home runs and 11th in RBI this season.

Dansby Swanson's batting average of .299 leads all Atlanta hitters this season.

Marcell Ozuna has collected 85 hits this season and has an OBP of .271. He's slugging .399 on the year.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 Nationals W 7-3 Away 8/2/2022 Nationals L 5-1 Away 8/3/2022 Nationals W 9-5 Away 8/4/2022 Braves W 6-4 Home 8/5/2022 Braves L 9-6 Home 8/6/2022 Braves - Home 8/6/2022 Braves - Home 8/7/2022 Braves - Home 8/8/2022 Reds - Home 8/9/2022 Reds - Home 8/10/2022 Reds - Home

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Home 8/2/2022 Phillies W 13-1 Home 8/3/2022 Phillies L 3-1 Home 8/4/2022 Mets L 6-4 Away 8/5/2022 Mets W 9-6 Away 8/6/2022 Mets - Away 8/6/2022 Mets - Away 8/7/2022 Mets - Away 8/9/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/10/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/12/2022 Marlins - Away

