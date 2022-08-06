How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a game-winning RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets head into the third of a five-game series against Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Mets rank fourth in MLB with a .258 batting average.
  • The Mets are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (504 total).
  • The Mets rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.
  • The Braves have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
  • The Braves are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 513 total runs this season.
  • The Braves have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso has a team-leading 29 home runs and has driven in 91 runs.
  • Alonso's home runs place him fourth in the majors, and he ranks second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .262 with 16 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Among all major league hitters, Lindor is 28th in home runs and sixth in RBI.
  • Brandon Nimmo is hitting .272 with 20 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 39 walks.
  • Starling Marte has 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks while batting .298.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley is batting .297 this season with a team-high 29 home runs and 69 RBI.
  • Riley's home run total puts him fourth in MLB, and he is 10th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson is batting .248 with an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .489 this season.
  • Overall, Olson ranks 20th in home runs and 11th in RBI this season.
  • Dansby Swanson's batting average of .299 leads all Atlanta hitters this season.
  • Marcell Ozuna has collected 85 hits this season and has an OBP of .271. He's slugging .399 on the year.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/1/2022

Nationals

W 7-3

Away

8/2/2022

Nationals

L 5-1

Away

8/3/2022

Nationals

W 9-5

Away

8/4/2022

Braves

W 6-4

Home

8/5/2022

Braves

L 9-6

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/7/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/8/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/9/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/10/2022

Reds

-

Home

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Diamondbacks

W 1-0

Home

8/2/2022

Phillies

W 13-1

Home

8/3/2022

Phillies

L 3-1

Home

8/4/2022

Mets

L 6-4

Away

8/5/2022

Mets

W 9-6

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/7/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/9/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/12/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

