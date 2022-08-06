How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets head into the third of a five-game series against Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats
- The Mets rank fourth in MLB with a .258 batting average.
- The Mets are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (504 total).
- The Mets rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.
- The Braves have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
- The Braves are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 513 total runs this season.
- The Braves have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso has a team-leading 29 home runs and has driven in 91 runs.
- Alonso's home runs place him fourth in the majors, and he ranks second in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .262 with 16 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among all major league hitters, Lindor is 28th in home runs and sixth in RBI.
- Brandon Nimmo is hitting .272 with 20 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 39 walks.
- Starling Marte has 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks while batting .298.
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley is batting .297 this season with a team-high 29 home runs and 69 RBI.
- Riley's home run total puts him fourth in MLB, and he is 10th in RBI.
- Matt Olson is batting .248 with an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .489 this season.
- Overall, Olson ranks 20th in home runs and 11th in RBI this season.
- Dansby Swanson's batting average of .299 leads all Atlanta hitters this season.
- Marcell Ozuna has collected 85 hits this season and has an OBP of .271. He's slugging .399 on the year.
Mets and Braves Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/1/2022
Nationals
W 7-3
Away
8/2/2022
Nationals
L 5-1
Away
8/3/2022
Nationals
W 9-5
Away
8/4/2022
Braves
W 6-4
Home
8/5/2022
Braves
L 9-6
Home
8/6/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/6/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/7/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/8/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/9/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/10/2022
Reds
-
Home
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Diamondbacks
W 1-0
Home
8/2/2022
Phillies
W 13-1
Home
8/3/2022
Phillies
L 3-1
Home
8/4/2022
Mets
L 6-4
Away
8/5/2022
Mets
W 9-6
Away
8/6/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/6/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/7/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/9/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/10/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/12/2022
Marlins
-
Away
