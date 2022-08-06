How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Aug 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) swings through a seventh inning double against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles and Anthony Santander will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes on Saturday at 5:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Orioles vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Orioles have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).

The Orioles rank 19th in runs scored with 447, 4.2 per game.

The Orioles' .304 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 381 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Orioles Impact Players

Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with a .263 batting average.

Of all hitters in MLB, Mullins' home runs place him 138th, and his RBI tally places him 83rd.

Santander been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with 19 home runs and 59 RBI.

Santander is 28th in home runs and 25th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Austin Hays has 24 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks while batting .258.

Ryan Mountcastle is hitting .255 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 16, runs batted in with 34 and his batting average of .258 is also best on his team.

In all of MLB, Reynolds ranks 41st in homers and 158th in RBI.

Hayes has 91 hits and an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .352 this season.

Hayes is 225th among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 175th in RBI.

Ben Gamel has collected 54 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .360 this season.

Michael Chavis has collected 67 hits this season and has an OBP of .284. He's slugging .413 on the year.

Orioles and Pirates Schedules

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Reds L 3-2 Away 8/1/2022 Rangers W 7-2 Away 8/2/2022 Rangers W 8-2 Away 8/3/2022 Rangers W 6-3 Away 8/5/2022 Pirates W 1-0 Home 8/6/2022 Pirates - Home 8/7/2022 Pirates - Home 8/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/9/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/10/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/11/2022 Red Sox - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Phillies L 8-2 Home 8/2/2022 Brewers W 5-3 Home 8/3/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 8/4/2022 Brewers W 5-4 Home 8/5/2022 Orioles L 1-0 Away 8/6/2022 Orioles - Away 8/7/2022 Orioles - Away 8/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/9/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/10/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/11/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

Regional restrictions apply.