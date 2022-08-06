How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts will take on the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET in the third game of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium.
Red Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Red Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Red Sox's .253 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.
- The Red Sox have the No. 11 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (484 total runs).
- The Red Sox are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- The Royals have scored 410 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).
Red Sox Impact Players
- Rafael Devers paces the Red Sox in home runs (23), runs batted in (59) and has a team-high batting average of .319.
- Including all hitters in baseball, Devers' home runs place him 15th, and his RBI tally ranks him 25th.
- Bogaerts is hitting .315 with 28 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks.
- Bogaerts is 138th in homers in the majors and 72nd in RBI.
- Alex Verdugo has 24 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while hitting .269.
- J.D. Martinez has 33 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks while batting .280.
Royals Impact Players
- Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in batting average (.257) and runs batted in (53) this season while also slugging 15 homers.
- Witt Jr. is 49th in homers and 46th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Hunter Dozier has collected 82 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .420 on the year.
- Dozier is 113th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 152nd in RBI.
- Perez is slugging .465 this season, with a team-high 16 home runs. He's also collected 48 RBI.
- MJ Melendez has collected 62 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .420 on the year.
Red Sox and Royals Schedules
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/1/2022
Astros
W 3-2
Away
8/2/2022
Astros
W 2-1
Away
8/3/2022
Astros
L 6-1
Away
8/4/2022
Royals
L 7-3
Away
8/5/2022
Royals
W 7-4
Away
8/6/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/7/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/9/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/10/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/11/2022
Orioles
-
Home
8/12/2022
Yankees
-
Home
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/1/2022
White Sox
W 2-1
Away
8/2/2022
White Sox
L 9-2
Away
8/3/2022
White Sox
L 4-1
Away
8/4/2022
Red Sox
W 7-3
Home
8/5/2022
Red Sox
L 7-4
Home
8/6/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/7/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/9/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/9/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/10/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/11/2022
White Sox
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
6
2022
Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)