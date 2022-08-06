How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Aug 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) celebrates with Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts will take on the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET in the third game of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Red Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Red Sox's .253 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

The Red Sox have the No. 11 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (484 total runs).

The Red Sox are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Royals have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

The Royals have scored 410 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers paces the Red Sox in home runs (23), runs batted in (59) and has a team-high batting average of .319.

Including all hitters in baseball, Devers' home runs place him 15th, and his RBI tally ranks him 25th.

Bogaerts is hitting .315 with 28 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks.

Bogaerts is 138th in homers in the majors and 72nd in RBI.

Alex Verdugo has 24 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while hitting .269.

J.D. Martinez has 33 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks while batting .280.

Royals Impact Players

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in batting average (.257) and runs batted in (53) this season while also slugging 15 homers.

Witt Jr. is 49th in homers and 46th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Hunter Dozier has collected 82 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .420 on the year.

Dozier is 113th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 152nd in RBI.

Perez is slugging .465 this season, with a team-high 16 home runs. He's also collected 48 RBI.

MJ Melendez has collected 62 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .420 on the year.

Red Sox and Royals Schedules

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 Astros W 3-2 Away 8/2/2022 Astros W 2-1 Away 8/3/2022 Astros L 6-1 Away 8/4/2022 Royals L 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 8/6/2022 Royals - Away 8/7/2022 Royals - Away 8/9/2022 Braves - Home 8/10/2022 Braves - Home 8/11/2022 Orioles - Home 8/12/2022 Yankees - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 White Sox W 2-1 Away 8/2/2022 White Sox L 9-2 Away 8/3/2022 White Sox L 4-1 Away 8/4/2022 Red Sox W 7-3 Home 8/5/2022 Red Sox L 7-4 Home 8/6/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/7/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/9/2022 White Sox - Home 8/9/2022 White Sox - Home 8/10/2022 White Sox - Home 8/11/2022 White Sox - Home

