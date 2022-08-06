How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs will meet Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins on Saturday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Cubs vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Cubs' .242 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the No. 22 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (435 total runs).
- The Cubs are 12th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- The Marlins have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 412 (3.9 per game).
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
Cubs Impact Players
- Contreras has 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks while batting .253.
- Contreras' home runs rank him 41st in the majors, and he is 106th in RBI.
- Ian Happ is batting .274 with 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 43 walks.
- Happ ranks 138th in homers and 77th in RBI among major league batters this year.
- Nico Hoerner has a team-high batting average of .292.
- Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs with 20 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 52.
Marlins Impact Players
- Jesus Aguilar has been key for Miami with 88 hits, an OBP of .288 plus a slugging percentage of .392.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Aguilar ranks 73rd in home runs and 88th in RBI.
- Rojas is batting .238 with an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .343 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Rojas ranks 200th in homers and 197th in RBI.
- Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .275 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 42 runs.
- Joey Wendle has 52 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .364 this season.
Cubs and Marlins Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Giants
L 4-0
Away
8/2/2022
Cardinals
L 6-0
Away
8/4/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Away
8/4/2022
Cardinals
L 7-2
Away
8/5/2022
Marlins
W 2-1
Home
8/6/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/7/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/8/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/9/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/10/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/11/2022
Reds
-
Away
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Mets
L 9-3
Home
8/1/2022
Reds
L 3-1
Home
8/2/2022
Reds
L 2-1
Home
8/3/2022
Reds
W 3-0
Home
8/5/2022
Cubs
L 2-1
Away
8/6/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/7/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/9/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/10/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/11/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/12/2022
Braves
-
Home
