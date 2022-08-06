How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) is congratulated by left fielder Ian Happ (8) and first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs will meet Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins on Saturday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Cubs' .242 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the No. 22 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (435 total runs).
  • The Cubs are 12th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Marlins rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
  • The Marlins have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 412 (3.9 per game).
  • The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras has 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks while batting .253.
  • Contreras' home runs rank him 41st in the majors, and he is 106th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ is batting .274 with 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 43 walks.
  • Happ ranks 138th in homers and 77th in RBI among major league batters this year.
  • Nico Hoerner has a team-high batting average of .292.
  • Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs with 20 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 52.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jesus Aguilar has been key for Miami with 88 hits, an OBP of .288 plus a slugging percentage of .392.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Aguilar ranks 73rd in home runs and 88th in RBI.
  • Rojas is batting .238 with an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .343 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Rojas ranks 200th in homers and 197th in RBI.
  • Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .275 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 42 runs.
  • Joey Wendle has 52 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .364 this season.

Cubs and Marlins Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Giants

L 4-0

Away

8/2/2022

Cardinals

L 6-0

Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

L 7-2

Away

8/5/2022

Marlins

W 2-1

Home

8/6/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/7/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/8/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/9/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/10/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/11/2022

Reds

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Mets

L 9-3

Home

8/1/2022

Reds

L 3-1

Home

8/2/2022

Reds

L 2-1

Home

8/3/2022

Reds

W 3-0

Home

8/5/2022

Cubs

L 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/7/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/9/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/10/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/11/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/12/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

