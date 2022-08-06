How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez will square off against the Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET in the third game of a four-game series at Globe Life Field.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The White Sox's .258 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

The White Sox rank 17th in runs scored with 458, 4.3 per game.

The White Sox are 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

The Rangers have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 471 (4.4 per game).

The Rangers have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.300).

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu paces the White Sox in home runs (14) and runs batted in (55).

Abreu ranks 61st in homers and 39th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Luis Robert is hitting .300 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.

Robert ranks 84th in home runs in baseball and 42nd in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn is hitting .296 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 21 walks.

Tim Anderson leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .305.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads Texas with 24 home runs this season. He's batting .249 with 55 RBI.

In all of baseball, Seager ranks 11th in home runs and 39th in RBI.

Semien has 102 hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Semien ranks 49th in home runs and 49th in RBI among all major league batters this year.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (65) this season. He has a .244 batting average and a .449 slugging percentage.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .282 batting average. He's also hit 15 homers and has 45 RBI.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 Royals L 2-1 Home 8/2/2022 Royals W 9-2 Home 8/3/2022 Royals W 4-1 Home 8/4/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away 8/5/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Away 8/6/2022 Rangers - Away 8/7/2022 Rangers - Away 8/9/2022 Royals - Away 8/9/2022 Royals - Away 8/10/2022 Royals - Away 8/11/2022 Royals - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 Orioles L 7-2 Home 8/2/2022 Orioles L 8-2 Home 8/3/2022 Orioles L 6-3 Home 8/4/2022 White Sox W 3-2 Home 8/5/2022 White Sox L 2-1 Home 8/6/2022 White Sox - Home 8/7/2022 White Sox - Home 8/9/2022 Astros - Away 8/10/2022 Astros - Away 8/11/2022 Astros - Away 8/12/2022 Mariners - Home

