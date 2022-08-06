How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez will square off against the Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET in the third game of a four-game series at Globe Life Field.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .258 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox rank 17th in runs scored with 458, 4.3 per game.
  • The White Sox are 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .312.
  • The Rangers have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
  • The Rangers have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 471 (4.4 per game).
  • The Rangers have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.300).

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu paces the White Sox in home runs (14) and runs batted in (55).
  • Abreu ranks 61st in homers and 39th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Luis Robert is hitting .300 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Robert ranks 84th in home runs in baseball and 42nd in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn is hitting .296 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Tim Anderson leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .305.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager leads Texas with 24 home runs this season. He's batting .249 with 55 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Seager ranks 11th in home runs and 39th in RBI.
  • Semien has 102 hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
  • Semien ranks 49th in home runs and 49th in RBI among all major league batters this year.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (65) this season. He has a .244 batting average and a .449 slugging percentage.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .282 batting average. He's also hit 15 homers and has 45 RBI.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/1/2022

Royals

L 2-1

Home

8/2/2022

Royals

W 9-2

Home

8/3/2022

Royals

W 4-1

Home

8/4/2022

Rangers

L 3-2

Away

8/5/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/7/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/10/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/1/2022

Orioles

L 7-2

Home

8/2/2022

Orioles

L 8-2

Home

8/3/2022

Orioles

L 6-3

Home

8/4/2022

White Sox

W 3-2

Home

8/5/2022

White Sox

L 2-1

Home

8/6/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/7/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/9/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/10/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/11/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/12/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18646847
Golf

How to Watch the AIG Women's Open, Final Round

By Matthew Beighle43 seconds ago
Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 seconds ago
Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 seconds ago
USATSI_18827148
Bull Riding

How to Watch the PBR Outlaw Days

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
imago1013566755h
Soccer

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Manchester City in Canada

By Tom Sunderland9 minutes ago
imago1009439952h
Golf

How to Watch the Cazoo Open, Final Round

By Matthew Beighle15 minutes ago
imago1012157011h
Soccer

How to Watch Lille vs. Auxerre in Canada

By Tom Sunderland21 minutes ago
imago1013536713h
Soccer

How to Watch Toulouse vs. OGC Nice is Canada

By Tom Sunderland25 minutes ago
Aug 3, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago