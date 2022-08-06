How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Aug 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers head into the second of a three-game series against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

Brewers vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Brewers' .241 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

The Brewers are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (493 total).

The Brewers' .321 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in the league.

The Reds have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

The Reds have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 450 (4.3 per game).

The Reds have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

Brewers Impact Players

Tellez leads the Brewers in home runs (22) and runs batted in (70).

In all of baseball, Tellez ranks 17th in home runs and ninth in RBI.

Christian Yelich is hitting .261 to lead the lineup.

Including all MLB hitters, Yelich is 154th in homers and 152nd in RBI.

Willy Adames has 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 31 walks while batting .221.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .251 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks.

Reds Impact Players

Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.251) and runs batted in (51) this season while also slugging six homers.

Among all batters in MLB, Farmer ranks 200th in home runs and 55th in RBI.

Joey Votto's 10 home runs are most among Cincinnati batters. He's driven in 38 runs this season while slugging .396.

Votto ranks 113th in homers and 125th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Nick Senzel has 64 hits this season and a slash line of .252/.308/.323.

India has 52 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Brewers and Reds Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Red Sox L 7-2 Away 8/2/2022 Pirates L 5-3 Away 8/3/2022 Pirates L 8-7 Away 8/4/2022 Pirates L 5-4 Away 8/5/2022 Reds W 5-1 Home 8/6/2022 Reds - Home 8/7/2022 Reds - Home 8/9/2022 Rays - Home 8/10/2022 Rays - Home 8/12/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/13/2022 Cardinals - Away

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Home 8/1/2022 Marlins W 3-1 Away 8/2/2022 Marlins W 2-1 Away 8/3/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Away 8/5/2022 Brewers L 5-1 Away 8/6/2022 Brewers - Away 8/7/2022 Brewers - Away 8/8/2022 Mets - Away 8/9/2022 Mets - Away 8/10/2022 Mets - Away 8/11/2022 Cubs - Home

