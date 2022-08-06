How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers head into the second of a three-game series against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Brewers' .241 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.
  • The Brewers are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (493 total).
  • The Brewers' .321 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in the league.
  • The Reds have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
  • The Reds have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 450 (4.3 per game).
  • The Reds have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez leads the Brewers in home runs (22) and runs batted in (70).
  • In all of baseball, Tellez ranks 17th in home runs and ninth in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich is hitting .261 to lead the lineup.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Yelich is 154th in homers and 152nd in RBI.
  • Willy Adames has 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 31 walks while batting .221.
  • Andrew McCutchen is hitting .251 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks.

Reds Impact Players

  • Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.251) and runs batted in (51) this season while also slugging six homers.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Farmer ranks 200th in home runs and 55th in RBI.
  • Joey Votto's 10 home runs are most among Cincinnati batters. He's driven in 38 runs this season while slugging .396.
  • Votto ranks 113th in homers and 125th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Nick Senzel has 64 hits this season and a slash line of .252/.308/.323.
  • India has 52 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Brewers and Reds Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Red Sox

L 7-2

Away

8/2/2022

Pirates

L 5-3

Away

8/3/2022

Pirates

L 8-7

Away

8/4/2022

Pirates

L 5-4

Away

8/5/2022

Reds

W 5-1

Home

8/6/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/7/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/9/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/10/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/12/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Orioles

W 3-2

Home

8/1/2022

Marlins

W 3-1

Away

8/2/2022

Marlins

W 2-1

Away

8/3/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Away

8/5/2022

Brewers

L 5-1

Away

8/6/2022

Brewers

-

Away

8/7/2022

Brewers

-

Away

8/8/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/9/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/10/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/11/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Aug 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with designated hitter Paul Goldschmidt (46) after hitting a two run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Aug 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with designated hitter Paul Goldschmidt (46) after hitting a two run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Aug 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Aug 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) celebrates with Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Aug 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) celebrates with Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Aug 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) is congratulated in the dugout by left fielder Chad Pinder (10) after hitting a two run home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
USATSI_18646847
Golf

How to Watch the AIG Women's Open, Final Round

By Matthew Beighle10 minutes ago