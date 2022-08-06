How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers head into the second of a three-game series against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Brewers vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Brewers' .241 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.
- The Brewers are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (493 total).
- The Brewers' .321 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in the league.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- The Reds have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 450 (4.3 per game).
- The Reds have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).
Brewers Impact Players
- Tellez leads the Brewers in home runs (22) and runs batted in (70).
- In all of baseball, Tellez ranks 17th in home runs and ninth in RBI.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .261 to lead the lineup.
- Including all MLB hitters, Yelich is 154th in homers and 152nd in RBI.
- Willy Adames has 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 31 walks while batting .221.
- Andrew McCutchen is hitting .251 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks.
Reds Impact Players
- Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.251) and runs batted in (51) this season while also slugging six homers.
- Among all batters in MLB, Farmer ranks 200th in home runs and 55th in RBI.
- Joey Votto's 10 home runs are most among Cincinnati batters. He's driven in 38 runs this season while slugging .396.
- Votto ranks 113th in homers and 125th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Nick Senzel has 64 hits this season and a slash line of .252/.308/.323.
- India has 52 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
Brewers and Reds Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Red Sox
L 7-2
Away
8/2/2022
Pirates
L 5-3
Away
8/3/2022
Pirates
L 8-7
Away
8/4/2022
Pirates
L 5-4
Away
8/5/2022
Reds
W 5-1
Home
8/6/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/7/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/9/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/10/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/12/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/13/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Orioles
W 3-2
Home
8/1/2022
Marlins
W 3-1
Away
8/2/2022
Marlins
W 2-1
Away
8/3/2022
Marlins
L 3-0
Away
8/5/2022
Brewers
L 5-1
Away
8/6/2022
Brewers
-
Away
8/7/2022
Brewers
-
Away
8/8/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/9/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/10/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/11/2022
Cubs
-
Home
