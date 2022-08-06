How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Aug 3, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Garcia and Cal Quantrill are the projected starters when the Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians face off on Saturday at Progressive Field.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The Astros' .243 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

The Astros are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (485 total).

The Astros rank ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Guardians' .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

The Guardians rank 16th in the league with 463 total runs scored this season.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (30), runs batted in (73) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .306.

Alvarez's home runs place him third in the majors, and he is seventh in RBI.

Jose Altuve is hitting .287 with 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks.

Altuve is 28th in homers and 125th in RBI so far this season.

Alex Bregman is hitting .249 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 58 walks.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez is batting .282 this season with a team-high 21 home runs and 86 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Ramirez's home run total ranks 20th and his RBI tally ranks third.

Amed Rosario has 119 hits and an OBP of .323 to go with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Rosario is currently 179th in homers and 98th in RBI in the major leagues.

Steven Kwan is slashing .295/.367/.379 this season for the Guardians.

Andres Gimenez leads Cleveland in batting average (.297) this season while adding 12 home runs and 50 RBI.

Astros and Guardians Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 Red Sox L 3-2 Home 8/2/2022 Red Sox L 2-1 Home 8/3/2022 Red Sox W 6-1 Home 8/4/2022 Guardians W 6-0 Away 8/5/2022 Guardians W 9-3 Away 8/6/2022 Guardians - Away 8/7/2022 Guardians - Away 8/9/2022 Rangers - Home 8/10/2022 Rangers - Home 8/11/2022 Rangers - Home 8/12/2022 Athletics - Home

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home 8/2/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Home 8/3/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-4 Home 8/4/2022 Astros L 6-0 Home 8/5/2022 Astros L 9-3 Home 8/6/2022 Astros - Home 8/7/2022 Astros - Home 8/9/2022 Tigers - Away 8/10/2022 Tigers - Away 8/11/2022 Tigers - Away 8/12/2022 Blue Jays - Away

