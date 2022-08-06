How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 4, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) advances home on a two-RBI double hit by second baseman Ryan McMahon (not pictured) during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron hit the field at Chase Field against Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks' .225 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 20th in runs scored with 441, 4.2 per game.
  • The Diamondbacks are 24th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 482 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .324.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker paces the Diamondbacks with 25 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 58.
  • Walker's home runs place him ninth in the majors, and he ranks 28th in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte is hitting .257 to lead the lineup.
  • Marte is 111th in homers in MLB and 140th in RBI.
  • Daulton Varsho is batting .239 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Josh Rojas is hitting .268 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs (22) and runs batted in (72) this season while batting .277.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total is 16th and his RBI tally is seventh.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 103 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .457 this season.
  • Blackmon is 41st among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 23rd in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .434 this season.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a batting average of .313. He's also hit three home runs with 39 RBI.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Braves

L 6-2

Away

7/31/2022

Braves

L 1-0

Away

8/1/2022

Guardians

L 6-5

Away

8/2/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Away

8/3/2022

Guardians

L 7-4

Away

8/5/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/6/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/8/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/9/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/1/2022

Padres

L 4-1

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

L 13-5

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

L 3-2

Away

8/3/2022

Padres

L 9-1

Away

8/4/2022

Padres

W 7-3

Away

8/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/10/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/11/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
