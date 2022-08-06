How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron hit the field at Chase Field against Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Diamondbacks' .225 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in runs scored with 441, 4.2 per game.
- The Diamondbacks are 24th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 482 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .324.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker paces the Diamondbacks with 25 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 58.
- Walker's home runs place him ninth in the majors, and he ranks 28th in RBI.
- Ketel Marte is hitting .257 to lead the lineup.
- Marte is 111th in homers in MLB and 140th in RBI.
- Daulton Varsho is batting .239 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 31 walks.
- Josh Rojas is hitting .268 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs (22) and runs batted in (72) this season while batting .277.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total is 16th and his RBI tally is seventh.
- Charlie Blackmon has 103 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .457 this season.
- Blackmon is 41st among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 23rd in RBI.
- Brendan Rodgers has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .434 this season.
- Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a batting average of .313. He's also hit three home runs with 39 RBI.
Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Braves
L 6-2
Away
7/31/2022
Braves
L 1-0
Away
8/1/2022
Guardians
L 6-5
Away
8/2/2022
Guardians
W 6-3
Away
8/3/2022
Guardians
L 7-4
Away
8/5/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/6/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/7/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/8/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/9/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/10/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/1/2022
Padres
L 4-1
Away
8/2/2022
Padres
L 13-5
Away
8/2/2022
Padres
L 3-2
Away
8/3/2022
Padres
L 9-1
Away
8/4/2022
Padres
W 7-3
Away
8/5/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/6/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/7/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/9/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/10/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/11/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
