How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 5, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA. Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte blows a bubble while waiting on third base for a pitch against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Mlb Coverage Of Colorado Rockies At Arizona Diamondbacks 6 40 P M Start 6983928002

Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Saturday at Chase Field against Merrill Kelly, who will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks are 27th in the majors with a .226 batting average.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in runs scored with 447, 4.3 per game.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .304.
  • The Rockies have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Rockies have scored 487 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks in home runs (25) and runs batted in (58).
  • Walker's home runs rank him ninth in baseball, and he ranks 28th in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte is hitting .257 to lead the lineup.
  • Among all major league hitters, Marte is 113th in home runs and 135th in RBI.
  • Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 33 walks while batting .240.
  • Josh Rojas is batting .268 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .276 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 72 RBI.
  • In all of MLB, Cron ranks 17th in home runs and eighth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .267 with an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .454 this season.
  • Blackmon ranks 41st among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 23rd in RBI.
  • Rodgers has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a batting average of .312. He's also hit three home runs with 40 RBI.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Braves

L 1-0

Away

8/1/2022

Guardians

L 6-5

Away

8/2/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Away

8/3/2022

Guardians

L 7-4

Away

8/5/2022

Rockies

W 6-5

Home

8/6/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/8/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/9/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Padres

L 13-5

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

L 3-2

Away

8/3/2022

Padres

L 9-1

Away

8/4/2022

Padres

W 7-3

Away

8/5/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-5

Away

8/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/10/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/11/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
