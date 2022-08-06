How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Aug 5, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA. Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte blows a bubble while waiting on third base for a pitch against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Mlb Coverage Of Colorado Rockies At Arizona Diamondbacks 6 40 P M Start 6983928002

Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Saturday at Chase Field against Merrill Kelly, who will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks are 27th in the majors with a .226 batting average.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in runs scored with 447, 4.3 per game.

The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Rockies have scored 487 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks in home runs (25) and runs batted in (58).

Walker's home runs rank him ninth in baseball, and he ranks 28th in RBI.

Ketel Marte is hitting .257 to lead the lineup.

Among all major league hitters, Marte is 113th in home runs and 135th in RBI.

Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 33 walks while batting .240.

Josh Rojas is batting .268 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron is batting .276 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 72 RBI.

In all of MLB, Cron ranks 17th in home runs and eighth in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .267 with an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .454 this season.

Blackmon ranks 41st among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 23rd in RBI.

Rodgers has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a batting average of .312. He's also hit three home runs with 40 RBI.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Braves L 1-0 Away 8/1/2022 Guardians L 6-5 Away 8/2/2022 Guardians W 6-3 Away 8/3/2022 Guardians L 7-4 Away 8/5/2022 Rockies W 6-5 Home 8/6/2022 Rockies - Home 8/7/2022 Rockies - Home 8/8/2022 Pirates - Home 8/9/2022 Pirates - Home 8/10/2022 Pirates - Home 8/11/2022 Pirates - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Padres L 13-5 Away 8/2/2022 Padres L 3-2 Away 8/3/2022 Padres L 9-1 Away 8/4/2022 Padres W 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-5 Away 8/6/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/9/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/10/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/11/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

