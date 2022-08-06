How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will attempt to beat Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians when the teams meet on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The Astros have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).
- The Astros score the 10th-most runs in baseball (485 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Astros' .319 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
- The Guardians rank 16th in the league with 463 total runs scored this season.
- The Guardians have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .306, and paces the Astros in home runs, with 30 and runs batted in with 73.
- Including all major league hitters, Alvarez ranks ninth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Jose Altuve has 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks while batting .287.
- Altuve is 28th in home runs and 125th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Alex Bregman has 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 58 walks while batting .249.
- Kyle Tucker is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks.
Guardians Impact Players
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (21) and runs batted in (86) this season while batting .282.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Ramirez's home run total ranks 20th and his RBI tally ranks third.
- Rosario is batting .289 with an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
- Rosario is 179th in homers and 98th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Steven Kwan has 102 hits this season and a slash line of .295/.367/.379.
- Andres Gimenez leads Cleveland with a .297 batting average. He's also hit 12 homers and has 50 RBI.
Astros and Guardians Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/1/2022
Red Sox
L 3-2
Home
8/2/2022
Red Sox
L 2-1
Home
8/3/2022
Red Sox
W 6-1
Home
8/4/2022
Guardians
W 6-0
Away
8/5/2022
Guardians
W 9-3
Away
8/6/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/7/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/9/2022
Rangers
-
Home
8/10/2022
Rangers
-
Home
8/11/2022
Rangers
-
Home
8/12/2022
Athletics
-
Home
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/1/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-5
Home
8/2/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-3
Home
8/3/2022
Diamondbacks
W 7-4
Home
8/4/2022
Astros
L 6-0
Home
8/5/2022
Astros
L 9-3
Home
8/6/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/7/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/9/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/10/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/11/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/12/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
