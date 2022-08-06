How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 3, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 3, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will attempt to beat Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians when the teams meet on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).
  • The Astros score the 10th-most runs in baseball (485 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Astros' .319 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.
  • The Guardians have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
  • The Guardians rank 16th in the league with 463 total runs scored this season.
  • The Guardians have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .306, and paces the Astros in home runs, with 30 and runs batted in with 73.
  • Including all major league hitters, Alvarez ranks ninth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Jose Altuve has 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks while batting .287.
  • Altuve is 28th in home runs and 125th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Alex Bregman has 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 58 walks while batting .249.
  • Kyle Tucker is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (21) and runs batted in (86) this season while batting .282.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Ramirez's home run total ranks 20th and his RBI tally ranks third.
  • Rosario is batting .289 with an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
  • Rosario is 179th in homers and 98th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Steven Kwan has 102 hits this season and a slash line of .295/.367/.379.
  • Andres Gimenez leads Cleveland with a .297 batting average. He's also hit 12 homers and has 50 RBI.

Astros and Guardians Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/1/2022

Red Sox

L 3-2

Home

8/2/2022

Red Sox

L 2-1

Home

8/3/2022

Red Sox

W 6-1

Home

8/4/2022

Guardians

W 6-0

Away

8/5/2022

Guardians

W 9-3

Away

8/6/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/7/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/9/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/10/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/11/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/12/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/1/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-5

Home

8/2/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-3

Home

8/3/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-4

Home

8/4/2022

Astros

L 6-0

Home

8/5/2022

Astros

L 9-3

Home

8/6/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/7/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/9/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/10/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/11/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/12/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
6:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18827148
Bull Riding

How to Watch the PBR Outlaw Days

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
imago1013566755h
Soccer

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Manchester City in Canada

By Tom Sunderland7 minutes ago
imago1009439952h
Golf

How to Watch the Cazoo Open, Final Round

By Matthew Beighle13 minutes ago
imago1012157011h
Soccer

How to Watch Lille vs. Auxerre in Canada

By Tom Sunderland19 minutes ago
imago1013536713h
Soccer

How to Watch Toulouse vs. OGC Nice is Canada

By Tom Sunderland23 minutes ago
Aug 3, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Aug 3, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Yadiel Hernandez (29) is congratulated by designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Yadiel Hernandez (29) is congratulated by designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago