How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Aug 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) celebrates with Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium against Nathan Eovaldi, who is projected to start for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

NESN (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Red Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Red Sox's .253 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

The Red Sox rank 11th in runs scored with 484, 4.5 per game.

The Red Sox are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Royals' .245 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

The Royals have scored 410 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers leads the squad with a batting average of .319, while leading the Red Sox in home runs, with 23 and runs batted in with 59.

Including all hitters in the majors, Devers' home runs place him 15th, and his RBI tally places him 25th.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .315 with 28 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks.

Of all major league hitters, Bogaerts is 138th in home runs and 72nd in RBI.

Alex Verdugo is hitting .269 with 24 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.

J.D. Martinez is hitting .280 with 33 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Royals Impact Players

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in batting average (.257) and runs batted in (53) this season while also slugging 15 homers.

In all of MLB, Witt Jr. ranks 49th in home runs and 46th in RBI.

Hunter Dozier has 82 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Dozier ranks 113th in home runs and 152nd in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Perez leads Kansas City in home runs with 16. He's driven in 48 runs and is slugging .465.

MJ Melendez has 62 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Red Sox and Royals Schedules

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 Astros W 3-2 Away 8/2/2022 Astros W 2-1 Away 8/3/2022 Astros L 6-1 Away 8/4/2022 Royals L 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 8/6/2022 Royals - Away 8/7/2022 Royals - Away 8/9/2022 Braves - Home 8/10/2022 Braves - Home 8/11/2022 Orioles - Home 8/12/2022 Yankees - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 White Sox W 2-1 Away 8/2/2022 White Sox L 9-2 Away 8/3/2022 White Sox L 4-1 Away 8/4/2022 Red Sox W 7-3 Home 8/5/2022 Red Sox L 7-4 Home 8/6/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/7/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/9/2022 White Sox - Home 8/9/2022 White Sox - Home 8/10/2022 White Sox - Home 8/11/2022 White Sox - Home

Regional restrictions apply.