How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners versus Los Angeles Angels game on Friday at 10:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Adam Frazier and Shohei Ohtani.
Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats
- The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the No. 22 offense in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (433 total runs).
- The Mariners are 12th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Angels have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- The Angels have scored 409 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Angels have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads the team in batting average with a mark of .308.
- Of all batters in MLB, France ranks 72nd in homers and 47th in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is hitting .262 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 36 walks.
- Crawford is 222nd in home runs in MLB and 204th in RBI.
- Frazier has 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 34 walks while batting .250.
- Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 18 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 57.
Angels Impact Players
- Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs with 24 and runs batted in with 64.
- In all of baseball, Ohtani ranks 11th in home runs and 17th in RBI.
- Taylor Ward's batting average of .272 leads all Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Ward ranks 60th among all batters in the majors in homers, and 140th in RBI.
- Jared Walsh is slashing .231/.277/.408 this season for the Angels.
- Luis Rengifo has 70 hits and an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .417 this season.
Mariners and Angels Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Astros
W 5-4
Away
7/31/2022
Astros
L 3-2
Away
8/1/2022
Yankees
L 7-2
Away
8/2/2022
Yankees
W 8-6
Away
8/3/2022
Yankees
W 7-3
Away
8/5/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/6/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/6/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/7/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/8/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/9/2022
Yankees
-
Home
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Rangers
W 9-7
Home
7/31/2022
Rangers
L 5-2
Home
8/2/2022
Athletics
W 3-1
Home
8/3/2022
Athletics
L 3-1
Home
8/4/2022
Athletics
L 8-7
Home
8/5/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/6/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/6/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/7/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/8/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/9/2022
Athletics
-
Away
How To Watch
August
5
2022
Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Time
10:10
PM/EST
(Start your free trial today!)