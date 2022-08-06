How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/5/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners versus Los Angeles Angels game on Friday at 10:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Adam Frazier and Shohei Ohtani.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the No. 22 offense in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (433 total runs).
  • The Mariners are 12th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Angels have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Angels have scored 409 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Angels have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads the team in batting average with a mark of .308.
  • Of all batters in MLB, France ranks 72nd in homers and 47th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .262 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 36 walks.
  • Crawford is 222nd in home runs in MLB and 204th in RBI.
  • Frazier has 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 34 walks while batting .250.
  • Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 18 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 57.

Angels Impact Players

  • Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs with 24 and runs batted in with 64.
  • In all of baseball, Ohtani ranks 11th in home runs and 17th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward's batting average of .272 leads all Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • Ward ranks 60th among all batters in the majors in homers, and 140th in RBI.
  • Jared Walsh is slashing .231/.277/.408 this season for the Angels.
  • Luis Rengifo has 70 hits and an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Astros

W 5-4

Away

7/31/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

8/1/2022

Yankees

L 7-2

Away

8/2/2022

Yankees

W 8-6

Away

8/3/2022

Yankees

W 7-3

Away

8/5/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/7/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/8/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/9/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Rangers

W 9-7

Home

7/31/2022

Rangers

L 5-2

Home

8/2/2022

Athletics

W 3-1

Home

8/3/2022

Athletics

L 3-1

Home

8/4/2022

Athletics

L 8-7

Home

8/5/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/7/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/8/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/9/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
