How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels will take the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against George Kirby, who is expected to start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.
Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats
- The Mariners are 25th in MLB with a .233 batting average.
- The Mariners have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (436 total runs).
- The Mariners' .316 on-base percentage ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- The Angels rank 24th in the league with 413 total runs scored this season.
- The Angels have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads the team in batting average with a mark of .307.
- Among all hitters in the majors, France ranks 73rd in homers and 42nd in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is hitting .262 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 37 walks.
- Among all MLB batters, Crawford ranks 225th in home runs and 206th in RBI.
- Adam Frazier is hitting .250 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 34 walks.
- Jesse Winker is hitting .227 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 60 walks.
Angels Impact Players
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs with 24 and runs batted in with 64.
- Ohtani's home run total puts him 11th in the majors, and he is 18th in RBI.
- Ward is batting .272 to lead Los Angeles, while adding 14 homers and 37 runs batted in this season.
- Ward ranks 61st in home runs and 135th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Jared Walsh is slashing .229/.274/.403 this season for the Angels.
- Luis Rengifo has 72 hits and an OBP of .324 to go with a slugging percentage of .422 this season.
Mariners and Angels Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Astros
L 3-2
Away
8/1/2022
Yankees
L 7-2
Away
8/2/2022
Yankees
W 8-6
Away
8/3/2022
Yankees
W 7-3
Away
8/5/2022
Angels
L 4-3
Home
8/6/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/6/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/7/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/8/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/9/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/10/2022
Yankees
-
Home
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Rangers
L 5-2
Home
8/2/2022
Athletics
W 3-1
Home
8/3/2022
Athletics
L 3-1
Home
8/4/2022
Athletics
L 8-7
Home
8/5/2022
Mariners
W 4-3
Away
8/6/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/6/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/7/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/8/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/9/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/10/2022
Athletics
-
Away
