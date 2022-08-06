How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Aug 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates with first base coach Kristopher Negron (45) after hitting a two-run single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels will take the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against George Kirby, who is expected to start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Mariners are 25th in MLB with a .233 batting average.

The Mariners have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (436 total runs).

The Mariners' .316 on-base percentage ranks 12th in the league.

The Angels have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Angels rank 24th in the league with 413 total runs scored this season.

The Angels have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads the team in batting average with a mark of .307.

Among all hitters in the majors, France ranks 73rd in homers and 42nd in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .262 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 37 walks.

Among all MLB batters, Crawford ranks 225th in home runs and 206th in RBI.

Adam Frazier is hitting .250 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 34 walks.

Jesse Winker is hitting .227 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 60 walks.

Angels Impact Players

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs with 24 and runs batted in with 64.

Ohtani's home run total puts him 11th in the majors, and he is 18th in RBI.

Ward is batting .272 to lead Los Angeles, while adding 14 homers and 37 runs batted in this season.

Ward ranks 61st in home runs and 135th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Jared Walsh is slashing .229/.274/.403 this season for the Angels.

Luis Rengifo has 72 hits and an OBP of .324 to go with a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 8/1/2022 Yankees L 7-2 Away 8/2/2022 Yankees W 8-6 Away 8/3/2022 Yankees W 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Angels L 4-3 Home 8/6/2022 Angels - Home 8/6/2022 Angels - Home 8/7/2022 Angels - Home 8/8/2022 Yankees - Home 8/9/2022 Yankees - Home 8/10/2022 Yankees - Home

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Rangers L 5-2 Home 8/2/2022 Athletics W 3-1 Home 8/3/2022 Athletics L 3-1 Home 8/4/2022 Athletics L 8-7 Home 8/5/2022 Mariners W 4-3 Away 8/6/2022 Mariners - Away 8/6/2022 Mariners - Away 8/7/2022 Mariners - Away 8/8/2022 Athletics - Away 8/9/2022 Athletics - Away 8/10/2022 Athletics - Away

Regional restrictions apply.