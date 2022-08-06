Skip to main content

How to Watch Marlins at Cubs: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Chicago Cubs go for their second straight win on Saturday when they host the Marlins in the second game of a three-game set.

The Chicago Cubs take on the Miami Marlins on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field. The Cubs drew first blood on Friday when Willson Contreras hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to give them a 2-1 win. 

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

It was a welcome sight for Cubs fans as they thought Contreras was going to get traded and would never play another home game at Wrigley Field. He was back, though, and was the hero as the Cubs snapped a five-game losing streak with a close win against a struggling Marlins team.

Saturday, they will send Drew Smyly to the mound looking to get a second straight win. Smyly is just 3-6 with a 4.42 ERA. The Cubs have won just one of his four starts since he came off the IL and is looking to snap that slump on Saturday.

The Marlins will counter with Pablo Lopez as they try and even the series with the Cubs. Lopez has pitched well this year but is just 7-6 with a 3.41 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
