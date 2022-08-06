How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pablo Lopez will start for the Miami Marlins looking to slow down Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Cubs vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).
- The Cubs have the No. 22 offense in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (435 total runs).
- The Cubs' .316 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Marlins have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- The Marlins have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 412 (3.9 per game).
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .367.
- Contreras ranks 41st in homers and 106th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Ian Happ is hitting .274 with 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 43 walks.
- Happ ranks 138th in home runs and 77th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Nico Hoerner has put up a team-high batting average of .292.
- Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (20) and runs batted in (52).
Marlins Impact Players
- Jesus Aguilar has been key for Miami with 88 hits, an OBP of .288 plus a slugging percentage of .392.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Aguilar ranks 73rd in home runs and 88th in RBI.
- Miguel Rojas has collected 77 hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .343 on the year.
- Rojas is currently 200th in homers and 197th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .275 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 42 runs.
- Joey Wendle is batting .267 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .364 this season.
Cubs and Marlins Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Giants
L 4-0
Away
8/2/2022
Cardinals
L 6-0
Away
8/4/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Away
8/4/2022
Cardinals
L 7-2
Away
8/5/2022
Marlins
W 2-1
Home
8/6/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/7/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/8/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/9/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/10/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/11/2022
Reds
-
Away
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Mets
L 9-3
Home
8/1/2022
Reds
L 3-1
Home
8/2/2022
Reds
L 2-1
Home
8/3/2022
Reds
W 3-0
Home
8/5/2022
Cubs
L 2-1
Away
8/6/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/7/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/9/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/10/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/11/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/12/2022
Braves
-
Home
