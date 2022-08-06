How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Aug 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kolten Wong and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on Saturday.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brewers vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Brewers have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

The Brewers are the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (493 total).

The Brewers are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Reds have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

The Reds have scored 450 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 22 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 70.

Tellez's home runs rank him 17th in the majors, and he is ninth in RBI.

Christian Yelich has a club-leading .261 batting average.

Yelich is 154th in home runs and 152nd in RBI so far this season.

Willy Adames is batting .221 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 31 walks.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .251 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks.

Reds Impact Players

Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.251) and runs batted in (51) this season while also slugging six homers.

In all of the major leagues, Farmer ranks 200th in home runs and 55th in RBI.

Joey Votto's 10 home runs are most among Cincinnati batters. He's driven in 38 runs this season while slugging .396.

Votto is 113th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 125th in RBI.

Nick Senzel has 64 hits this season and a slash line of .252/.308/.323.

Jonathan India has 52 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Brewers and Reds Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Red Sox L 7-2 Away 8/2/2022 Pirates L 5-3 Away 8/3/2022 Pirates L 8-7 Away 8/4/2022 Pirates L 5-4 Away 8/5/2022 Reds W 5-1 Home 8/6/2022 Reds - Home 8/7/2022 Reds - Home 8/9/2022 Rays - Home 8/10/2022 Rays - Home 8/12/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/13/2022 Cardinals - Away

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Home 8/1/2022 Marlins W 3-1 Away 8/2/2022 Marlins W 2-1 Away 8/3/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Away 8/5/2022 Brewers L 5-1 Away 8/6/2022 Brewers - Away 8/7/2022 Brewers - Away 8/8/2022 Mets - Away 8/9/2022 Mets - Away 8/10/2022 Mets - Away 8/11/2022 Cubs - Home

