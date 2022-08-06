How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kolten Wong and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on Saturday.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Brewers vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Brewers have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).
  • The Brewers are the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (493 total).
  • The Brewers are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The Reds have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
  • The Reds have scored 450 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Reds have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 22 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 70.
  • Tellez's home runs rank him 17th in the majors, and he is ninth in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich has a club-leading .261 batting average.
  • Yelich is 154th in home runs and 152nd in RBI so far this season.
  • Willy Adames is batting .221 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Andrew McCutchen is hitting .251 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks.

Reds Impact Players

  • Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.251) and runs batted in (51) this season while also slugging six homers.
  • In all of the major leagues, Farmer ranks 200th in home runs and 55th in RBI.
  • Joey Votto's 10 home runs are most among Cincinnati batters. He's driven in 38 runs this season while slugging .396.
  • Votto is 113th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 125th in RBI.
  • Nick Senzel has 64 hits this season and a slash line of .252/.308/.323.
  • Jonathan India has 52 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Brewers and Reds Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Red Sox

L 7-2

Away

8/2/2022

Pirates

L 5-3

Away

8/3/2022

Pirates

L 8-7

Away

8/4/2022

Pirates

L 5-4

Away

8/5/2022

Reds

W 5-1

Home

8/6/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/7/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/9/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/10/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/12/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Orioles

W 3-2

Home

8/1/2022

Marlins

W 3-1

Away

8/2/2022

Marlins

W 2-1

Away

8/3/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Away

8/5/2022

Brewers

L 5-1

Away

8/6/2022

Brewers

-

Away

8/7/2022

Brewers

-

Away

8/8/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/9/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/10/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/11/2022

Cubs

-

Home

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
