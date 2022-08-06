How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a game-winning RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will look to get the better of Jake Odorizzi, the Atlanta Braves' starter, on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Mets rank fourth in the majors with a .258 batting average.

The Mets have the No. 5 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (504 total runs).

The Mets' .328 on-base percentage is fourth-best in the league.

The Braves rank ninth in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

The Braves have scored the fourth-most runs in the league this season with 513.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso has posted a team-leading 29 home runs and has driven in 91 runs.

Of all hitters in the majors, Alonso's home runs place him fourth, and his RBI tally puts him second.

Francisco Lindor is batting .262 with 16 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 44 walks.

Lindor ranks 28th in home runs and sixth in RBI so far this season.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .272 with 20 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 39 walks.

Starling Marte is batting .298 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in home runs with 29 and runs batted in with 69.

In all of the major leagues, Riley ranks fourth in home runs and 10th in RBI.

Matt Olson has collected 102 hits this season and has an OBP of .337. He's slugging .489 on the year.

Among all MLB batters, Olson is 20th in home runs and 11th in RBI.

Dansby Swanson's batting average of .299 leads all Atlanta hitters this season.

Marcell Ozuna has collected 85 hits this season and has an OBP of .271. He's slugging .399 on the year.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/1/2022 Nationals W 7-3 Away 8/2/2022 Nationals L 5-1 Away 8/3/2022 Nationals W 9-5 Away 8/4/2022 Braves W 6-4 Home 8/5/2022 Braves L 9-6 Home 8/6/2022 Braves - Home 8/6/2022 Braves - Home 8/7/2022 Braves - Home 8/8/2022 Reds - Home 8/9/2022 Reds - Home 8/10/2022 Reds - Home

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Home 8/2/2022 Phillies W 13-1 Home 8/3/2022 Phillies L 3-1 Home 8/4/2022 Mets L 6-4 Away 8/5/2022 Mets W 9-6 Away 8/6/2022 Mets - Away 8/6/2022 Mets - Away 8/7/2022 Mets - Away 8/9/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/10/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/12/2022 Marlins - Away

