How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a game-winning RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will look to get the better of Jake Odorizzi, the Atlanta Braves' starter, on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Mets rank fourth in the majors with a .258 batting average.
  • The Mets have the No. 5 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (504 total runs).
  • The Mets' .328 on-base percentage is fourth-best in the league.
  • The Braves rank ninth in MLB with a .250 team batting average.
  • The Braves have scored the fourth-most runs in the league this season with 513.
  • The Braves have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso has posted a team-leading 29 home runs and has driven in 91 runs.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Alonso's home runs place him fourth, and his RBI tally puts him second.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .262 with 16 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 28th in home runs and sixth in RBI so far this season.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .272 with 20 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 39 walks.
  • Starling Marte is batting .298 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley leads Atlanta in home runs with 29 and runs batted in with 69.
  • In all of the major leagues, Riley ranks fourth in home runs and 10th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson has collected 102 hits this season and has an OBP of .337. He's slugging .489 on the year.
  • Among all MLB batters, Olson is 20th in home runs and 11th in RBI.
  • Dansby Swanson's batting average of .299 leads all Atlanta hitters this season.
  • Marcell Ozuna has collected 85 hits this season and has an OBP of .271. He's slugging .399 on the year.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/1/2022

Nationals

W 7-3

Away

8/2/2022

Nationals

L 5-1

Away

8/3/2022

Nationals

W 9-5

Away

8/4/2022

Braves

W 6-4

Home

8/5/2022

Braves

L 9-6

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/7/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/8/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/9/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/10/2022

Reds

-

Home

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Diamondbacks

W 1-0

Home

8/2/2022

Phillies

W 13-1

Home

8/3/2022

Phillies

L 3-1

Home

8/4/2022

Mets

L 6-4

Away

8/5/2022

Mets

W 9-6

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/7/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/9/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/12/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
