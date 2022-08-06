How to Watch New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Aug 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with designated hitter Paul Goldschmidt (46) after hitting a two run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium on Saturday, at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

Cardinals vs. Yankees Batting Stats

The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB with a .252 batting average.

The Cardinals score the seventh-most runs in baseball (492 total, 4.6 per game).

The Cardinals rank sixth in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Yankees rank 13th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

No team has scored more than the 570 runs the Yankees have this season.

The Yankees are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .331.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 26 home runs and 82 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .330.

Among all batters in MLB, Goldschmidt's home runs rank him seventh, and his RBI tally places him fourth.

Arenado is batting .296 with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 39 walks.

Arenado ranks 20th in home runs in MLB and 20th in RBI.

Tommy Edman is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Dylan Carlson is hitting .244 with 23 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge leads New York in home runs (43) and runs batted in (93) this season while batting .300.

Judge is first in home runs and first in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Rizzo is batting .227 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .511 this season.

Rizzo is currently sixth in home runs and 16th in RBI in the big leagues.

DJ LeMahieu has 103 hits this season and a slash line of .287/.392/.423.

Andrew Benintendi leads New York with a batting average of .305. He's also hit three home runs with 41 RBI.

Cardinals and Yankees Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Nationals W 5-0 Away 8/2/2022 Cubs W 6-0 Home 8/4/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Home 8/4/2022 Cubs W 7-2 Home 8/5/2022 Yankees W 4-3 Home 8/6/2022 Yankees - Home 8/7/2022 Yankees - Home 8/9/2022 Rockies - Away 8/10/2022 Rockies - Away 8/11/2022 Rockies - Away 8/12/2022 Brewers - Home

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Royals L 8-6 Home 8/1/2022 Mariners W 7-2 Home 8/2/2022 Mariners L 8-6 Home 8/3/2022 Mariners L 7-3 Home 8/5/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Away 8/6/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/7/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/8/2022 Mariners - Away 8/9/2022 Mariners - Away 8/10/2022 Mariners - Away 8/12/2022 Red Sox - Away

