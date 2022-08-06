How to Watch New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with designated hitter Paul Goldschmidt (46) after hitting a two run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with designated hitter Paul Goldschmidt (46) after hitting a two run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium on Saturday, at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cardinals vs. Yankees Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB with a .252 batting average.
  • The Cardinals score the seventh-most runs in baseball (492 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Cardinals rank sixth in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.
  • The Yankees rank 13th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • No team has scored more than the 570 runs the Yankees have this season.
  • The Yankees are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .331.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 26 home runs and 82 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .330.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Goldschmidt's home runs rank him seventh, and his RBI tally places him fourth.
  • Arenado is batting .296 with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 39 walks.
  • Arenado ranks 20th in home runs in MLB and 20th in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
  • Dylan Carlson is hitting .244 with 23 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge leads New York in home runs (43) and runs batted in (93) this season while batting .300.
  • Judge is first in home runs and first in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Rizzo is batting .227 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .511 this season.
  • Rizzo is currently sixth in home runs and 16th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • DJ LeMahieu has 103 hits this season and a slash line of .287/.392/.423.
  • Andrew Benintendi leads New York with a batting average of .305. He's also hit three home runs with 41 RBI.

Cardinals and Yankees Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Nationals

W 5-0

Away

8/2/2022

Cubs

W 6-0

Home

8/4/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Home

8/4/2022

Cubs

W 7-2

Home

8/5/2022

Yankees

W 4-3

Home

8/6/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/7/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/9/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/10/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/11/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/12/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Royals

L 8-6

Home

8/1/2022

Mariners

W 7-2

Home

8/2/2022

Mariners

L 8-6

Home

8/3/2022

Mariners

L 7-3

Home

8/5/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Away

8/6/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/7/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/8/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/10/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/12/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Aug 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with designated hitter Paul Goldschmidt (46) after hitting a two run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Aug 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with designated hitter Paul Goldschmidt (46) after hitting a two run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Aug 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Aug 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) celebrates with Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Aug 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) celebrates with Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
Aug 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) is congratulated in the dugout by left fielder Chad Pinder (10) after hitting a two run home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago