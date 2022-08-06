How to Watch New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/6/2022

New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium on Saturday, at 7:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Yankees Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Cardinals vs. Yankees Batting Stats
- The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB with a .252 batting average.
- The Cardinals score the seventh-most runs in baseball (492 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Cardinals rank sixth in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees rank 13th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
- No team has scored more than the 570 runs the Yankees have this season.
- The Yankees are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .331.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 26 home runs and 82 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .330.
- Among all batters in MLB, Goldschmidt's home runs rank him seventh, and his RBI tally places him fourth.
- Arenado is batting .296 with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 39 walks.
- Arenado ranks 20th in home runs in MLB and 20th in RBI.
- Tommy Edman is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Dylan Carlson is hitting .244 with 23 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge leads New York in home runs (43) and runs batted in (93) this season while batting .300.
- Judge is first in home runs and first in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Rizzo is batting .227 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .511 this season.
- Rizzo is currently sixth in home runs and 16th in RBI in the big leagues.
- DJ LeMahieu has 103 hits this season and a slash line of .287/.392/.423.
- Andrew Benintendi leads New York with a batting average of .305. He's also hit three home runs with 41 RBI.
Cardinals and Yankees Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Nationals
W 5-0
Away
8/2/2022
Cubs
W 6-0
Home
8/4/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Home
8/4/2022
Cubs
W 7-2
Home
8/5/2022
Yankees
W 4-3
Home
8/6/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/7/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/9/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/10/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/11/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/12/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
Royals
L 8-6
Home
8/1/2022
Mariners
W 7-2
Home
8/2/2022
Mariners
L 8-6
Home
8/3/2022
Mariners
L 7-3
Home
8/5/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Away
8/6/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/7/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/8/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/9/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/10/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/12/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
6
2022
New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)